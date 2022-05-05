Body Language Expert Reveals The Glaring Difference Between Amber Heard And Johnny Depp's Testimony – Exclusive

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's mud slinging legal battle has captured the world's attention. The trial has seen some shocking alleged details about their relationship find their way into the public domain, including Depp speaking candidly about Heard allegedly defecating on their bed following a particularly explosive altercation. Depp recalled being shown a photo of the excrement by a security guard after explaining he wanted to return to the home to collect his things after leaving following an argument. "Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of... it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," he said, per People. However, an employee of the former couple appeared to defend Heard, describing it to the court as being "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

That's far from the only shocking revelation, though. Audio was also played in the court which appeared to reveal Heard mocked Depp after suggesting he was being domestically abused. "Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence," she could be heard saying, adding, "see how many people believe or side with you."

But what does the world make of the very public back and forth? An expert is weighing in now both have taken to the stand.