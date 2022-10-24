Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reportedly Cuts Ties With Another Controversial Client

Over the course of 2022, Camille Vasquez has earned a reputation for being a go-to attorney for embattled Hollywood clients. Representing Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Vasquez was heavily praised for her performance on the cross-examination stand. A key component to Depp's victorious verdict over Heard in June, Vasquez scored a big win herself by making partner at her firm, Brown Rudnick.

Although much of social media was in Depp's favor throughout the legal proceedings, the implications of the trial and subsequent verdict were still hotly contested. Some feared that abuse survivors would be more reluctant to speak out following the televised trial. "It just adds another barrier to what victims and survivors have to deal with," Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said, per NPR.

However, that hasn't slowed Vasquez's skyrocketing career trajectory. With her focus on plaintiff-side defamation suits, it was natural that she would attract more public figures enduring salacious gossip. In September, "Yellowstone" star Q'orianka Kilcher retained Vasquez's services after she was charged on two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, per Fox News. Despite the serious accusations levied against Kilcher, Vasquez and her firm told the press that they "intend to clear her name." There is one other controversial client, however, with whom Vasquez has reportedly decided to discontinue ties.