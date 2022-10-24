Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reportedly Cuts Ties With Another Controversial Client
Over the course of 2022, Camille Vasquez has earned a reputation for being a go-to attorney for embattled Hollywood clients. Representing Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Vasquez was heavily praised for her performance on the cross-examination stand. A key component to Depp's victorious verdict over Heard in June, Vasquez scored a big win herself by making partner at her firm, Brown Rudnick.
Although much of social media was in Depp's favor throughout the legal proceedings, the implications of the trial and subsequent verdict were still hotly contested. Some feared that abuse survivors would be more reluctant to speak out following the televised trial. "It just adds another barrier to what victims and survivors have to deal with," Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said, per NPR.
However, that hasn't slowed Vasquez's skyrocketing career trajectory. With her focus on plaintiff-side defamation suits, it was natural that she would attract more public figures enduring salacious gossip. In September, "Yellowstone" star Q'orianka Kilcher retained Vasquez's services after she was charged on two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, per Fox News. Despite the serious accusations levied against Kilcher, Vasquez and her firm told the press that they "intend to clear her name." There is one other controversial client, however, with whom Vasquez has reportedly decided to discontinue ties.
Camille Vasquez reportedly drops Kanye West as her client
Just days after Kanye "Ye" West hired Camille Vasquez to represent him amid vanishing business contracts, Vasquez has reportedly dropped him as a client, TMZ reported. After Ye's weeks-long campaign of antisemitic remarks, the rapper began losing personal and professional connections across the entertainment world. Sources informed the outlet that Brown Rudnick, Vasquez's firm, was willing to keep working with Ye on the stipulation he retracted his antisemitic tirades. After Ye only offered an apology on the October 19 episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" for "the confusion that I caused" with his words, Vasquez reportedly told her firm she was severing ties with the rapper.
Ye may have lost a high-powered attorney, but that's only one of his many troubles currently. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that talent agency CAA has stopped working with Ye within the last month. This comes right on the heels of Page Six reporting that Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has ended her friendship and professional relationship with Ye after his recent comments. Wintour's ice-out of the "Donda" rapper is more devastating than it sounds – it means that Ye, a fashion mogul himself, will no longer receive invitations to the Met Gala and will definitely not grace Vogue covers in the future. Meanwhile, couturier Balenciaga has also announced that it will drop Ye following the controversy.