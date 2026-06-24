Prince William Criticized For Leaving Robert Irwin In The Heat—but Haters Have It Wrong

Prince William joined forces with Robert Irwin to raise awareness of environmental issues and come up with solutions for them at the Earthshot Prize event in June 2026 (seen above), but some social media users weren't impressed with how the heir to the British throne treated the young conservationist. After the event, held in London during a record-breaking heat wave, a clip of Robert scrambling to find a shady spot made the rounds on social media, where netizens criticized William for taking off in a car and leaving his pal behind. But that's not the full picture.

The video briefly shows Robert, the son of famed Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, stepping away from the sun and possibly holding a drink. "Prince William left Robert on the blurring sun, while he got in his car and left. Look at Robert Irwin all sweaty trying to find some shade while waiting for a cab," a netizen ranted on X. Others had a similar take, suggesting that William could have given Robert a ride. "William could've dropped him off to where ever his car was instead of leaving him in the streets in this heat," a second X user argued. However, it sounds like netizens found offense where none was taken.

Robert Irwin is taking part at Prince William Climate summit in London. Today he got William's Royal treatment. After the meeting and photo opportunity ended Prince William left Robert on the blurring sun, while he got in his car and left. Look at Robert Irwin all sweaty trying... — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 23, 2026

Robert had nothing but praise for William following the Eartshot Prize. "He truly is, I think, one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He's amazing," he gushed on "This Morning" the following day (via Mirror). Besides, he highlighted a personality trait in William that refutes the snotty image portrayed by the social media users. "He is just a down to Earth human being," he added. It sure looks like their bromance remains intact.