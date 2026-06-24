Prince William Criticized For Leaving Robert Irwin In The Heat—but Haters Have It Wrong
Prince William joined forces with Robert Irwin to raise awareness of environmental issues and come up with solutions for them at the Earthshot Prize event in June 2026 (seen above), but some social media users weren't impressed with how the heir to the British throne treated the young conservationist. After the event, held in London during a record-breaking heat wave, a clip of Robert scrambling to find a shady spot made the rounds on social media, where netizens criticized William for taking off in a car and leaving his pal behind. But that's not the full picture.
The video briefly shows Robert, the son of famed Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, stepping away from the sun and possibly holding a drink. "Prince William left Robert on the blurring sun, while he got in his car and left. Look at Robert Irwin all sweaty trying to find some shade while waiting for a cab," a netizen ranted on X. Others had a similar take, suggesting that William could have given Robert a ride. "William could've dropped him off to where ever his car was instead of leaving him in the streets in this heat," a second X user argued. However, it sounds like netizens found offense where none was taken.
Robert Irwin is taking part at Prince William Climate summit in London. Today he got William's Royal treatment. After the meeting and photo opportunity ended Prince William left Robert on the blurring sun, while he got in his car and left. Look at Robert Irwin all sweaty trying...
— Nina (@ShakeLS) June 23, 2026
Robert had nothing but praise for William following the Eartshot Prize. "He truly is, I think, one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He's amazing," he gushed on "This Morning" the following day (via Mirror). Besides, he highlighted a personality trait in William that refutes the snotty image portrayed by the social media users. "He is just a down to Earth human being," he added. It sure looks like their bromance remains intact.
Prince William and Robert Irwin became friends in 2024
Prince William and Robert Irwin first met in South Africa in November 2024, when they walked around Signal Hill together (seen above) to bring awareness to the work of conservation rangers. William, a passionate conservationist, and Robert, who is carrying on Steve Irwin's legacy with sister Bindi Irwin, struck up a friendship over their shared love for the environment. Robert, who had been named Global Ambassador for the William's Earthshot Prize that year, was psyched to work with someone like William. "I think it's wonderful that someone so influential — that has such a fantastic platform — is using that to really better our environment," he told Us Weekly in June 2025.
Later, William proved that his admiration for Robert extended beyond their shared work commitments. In November 2025, Robert was rehearsing with partner Witney Carson on "Dancing with the Stars" when he received a video call from William, who wanted to wish him luck. That year, Robert missed the Earthshot Prize event because of the competition. "We're missing you, Robert," the prince said over FaceTime (via The Times). "While your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need him down here. Witney, I need you to get him in as much glitter as you can."
Beyond his own excitement about receiving a call from the prince, Robert thought that William's actions were meaningful because he introduced their conservation message to the "Dancing with the Stars" fans. "[He is] someone who knows the importance of conservation reaching different audiences," he said in the "This Morning" interview.