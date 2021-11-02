How Prince William Is Urging Politicians To Approach A Crisis Close To His Heart

On November 2, Prince William delivered a keynote address as part of the COP26 climate summit. This, only days after it was confirmed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was released from a U.K. hospital following a health issue.

Though top officials at Buckingham Palace and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have done their best to reassure members of the public that the queen is, as the latter said, "in very good form" (via the Daily Mail), she took a recommended two-week rest period. And in the interim, other members of the royal family have, of course, continued fulfilling their duties. In the case of Prince William, that meant speaking to governing members of various nations about the dire climate issues that both affect — and play out — on the world stage.

During William's recent speech, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland as part of the United Nations conference, the Duke of Cambridge introduced 15 finalists for an inaugural prize ceremony of his own making. Per People, it's also a project which, if all goes according to plan, will become an annual international event that aims to make the world a better place. So what's the gist of it all? And what did William have to say about the conference's central cause, one close to his heart?