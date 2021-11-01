The Queen's Tribute To Prince Philip At The COP26 You Might Have Missed

On October 31, many of the world's leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland for the start of COP26 — aka the U.N. Climate Change Conference. The event began with a world leaders' convention, which is occurring on November 1 and 2 and has already seen many of the world's leaders speak out about climate change. Those include U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, per The New York Times. Prince Charles also gave a speech on November 1 as the senior member of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II canceled her trip to Glasgow on the advice of her doctors and due to the health concerns she is currently facing. Instead, she sent in a pre-recorded message to address the convention.

That message aired on November 1 as well, and in the speech, the queen commented on the chance the world has to create a "stabler future for our people and for the planet on which we depend." She also mentioned various world leaders coming together to face "the challenges ahead" and asked them to "rise above the politics of the moment" to take action instead of just speaking out with words. But she also had a personal note in her speech, mentioning the work of her late husband, Prince Philip. And she paid tribute to him with more than just her words.