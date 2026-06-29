Why Hollywood Gave Up On 1970s Icon Faye Dunaway

Faye Dunaway may have found herself on the wrong side of Hollywood in the 2010s and 2020s, but accusations of concerning behavior were nothing new by then. From her early days, insiders have described the "Mommie Dearest" star as one of the most difficult actors in Hollywood. When Johnny Carson asked Bette Davis to name "one of the worst people" in Hollywood, she didn't hesitate. "One million dollars, Faye Dunaway. Everybody you can put in this chair will tell you exactly the same thing," she said on "The Tonight Show" in 1988.

Dunaway knew she had this reputation. She didn't exactly mind it, either. In the 2024 HBO documentary "Faye," she laughed at the nickname her "Chinatown" costar, Jack Nicholson, came up with when they worked together in the 1974 Roman Polanski-directed classic. "Jack nicknamed me 'Dread'. ... 'The Dreaded Dunaway' was his name for me. He still, to this day, calls me 'Dread.' And I love it," she said (via People). On the other hand, the incident that caused her to explode and earn the nickname happened after Polanski reportedly ripped a strand of hair off her head because it kept falling on her face during filming.

Regardless of whether some of her behavior was justified or not, Dunaway agrees she wasn't always the easiest to work with. In the documentary, she attributed her history to a bipolar disorder diagnosis she received later in life, for which she was put on medication. "So I am quieter. But throughout my career, people know there were tough times," she said (via Page Six).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.