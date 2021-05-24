Inside Kevin Spacey's Shocking Return To Acting
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Per Variety, Kevin Spacey is set to appear in his first movie since he was accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 men in 2017.
According to ABC News, the allegations emerged after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that he had been assaulted by Spacey at age 14. The "American Beauty" actor posted a controversial denial on Twitter, claiming not to remember the incident with Rapp but adding: "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." He also came out as gay.
Although Spacey did face charges of indecent assault in Massachusetts, as ABC News reported, the alleged victim later dropped the case. Two separate claims of sexual assault made in Los Angeles didn't reach the courtroom, since one fell outside of the statute of limitations and the other alleged victim had died. Another lawsuit against Spacey in New York was dismissed in May 2021, per Variety, when a judge ruled that his accuser could not file anonymously. So despite the numerous claims, he has not spent any time in prison.
In the meantime, the disgraced actor hasn't been starring in any more projects. As Variety noted, Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" on Netflix. The last film he shot before the accusations — "Billionaire Boys' Club" — was a critical and commercial flop. And his appearance in "All The Money In The World," according to The Hollywood Reporter, was also digitally replaced by Christopher Plummer.
The film is about an artist falsely accused of sexual abuse
Now Kevin Spacey is set to appear in his first film since the allegations, thanks to Franco Nero, who has cast Spacey in his upcoming Italian film "L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio," or "The Man Who Drew God."
As producer Louis Nero confirmed to Variety, Spacey is taking on a cameo role in the small independent film. The plot, according to Filmitalia, follows "the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices." As The Independent reported, Franco will star as the artist, who is falsely accused of sexual abuse, and Spacey will play a small role as a detective investigating his case.
Louis also revealed that Franco's wife, the English actor Vanessa Redgrave, will also be making a cameo appearance alongside Spacey, "if she can travel from England to Italy." Franco told ABC News that he was "very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," praising the disgraced Oscar winner's talent. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie," Franco continued.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).