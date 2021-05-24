Inside Kevin Spacey's Shocking Return To Acting

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Per Variety, Kevin Spacey is set to appear in his first movie since he was accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 men in 2017.

According to ABC News, the allegations emerged after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that he had been assaulted by Spacey at age 14. The "American Beauty" actor posted a controversial denial on Twitter, claiming not to remember the incident with Rapp but adding: "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." He also came out as gay.

Although Spacey did face charges of indecent assault in Massachusetts, as ABC News reported, the alleged victim later dropped the case. Two separate claims of sexual assault made in Los Angeles didn't reach the courtroom, since one fell outside of the statute of limitations and the other alleged victim had died. Another lawsuit against Spacey in New York was dismissed in May 2021, per Variety, when a judge ruled that his accuser could not file anonymously. So despite the numerous claims, he has not spent any time in prison.

In the meantime, the disgraced actor hasn't been starring in any more projects. As Variety noted, Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" on Netflix. The last film he shot before the accusations — "Billionaire Boys' Club" — was a critical and commercial flop. And his appearance in "All The Money In The World," according to The Hollywood Reporter, was also digitally replaced by Christopher Plummer.