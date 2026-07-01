J. Lo's Controversial Hairdo At The 2020 American Music Awards Aged Like Fine Wine

Love her or hate her, we can all agree that Jennifer Lopez can rock just about anything — a naked dress, for example, or an experimental glam. Often, she's praised for having impeccable style, but her soaking wet look at the 2020 American Music Awards (which she hosted) proved rather controversial. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Lopez took the stage for a steamy performance with Colombian artist Maluma, wearing a sheer jumpsuit and a slick bob that caused a stir for resembling Beyoncé's 2014 Grammys performance. On the red carpet, she rocked the same hairdo while posing in a silver Balmain set (seen below), featuring a cropped top that showed her abs and a matching skirt with a dangerously high slit on the front.

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Aside from those accusing her of copying Beyonce, there were also users who thought Lopez's AMAs look simply fell flat. On Instagram, many of them voiced their opinions after the AMAs reposted pictures of Lopez ahead of her performance. "Not a fan of the wet look," one such user snarked. Another noted how the singer seemed to age with the wet bob. A third user agreed with the sentiment, writing under the post, "NO. This does not work."

While initially met with strong reactions, Lopez's 2020 AMAs look seems to have aged well, with users changing their tune over time. "So nice to see her real hair for once. She looks stunning," one Redditor said in a 2026 discussion thread. Others described the look as "sexy" and "fire." However, it seemed that Lopez herself was a fan of the look, as she continued to embrace the wet-hair trend well after the music awards.