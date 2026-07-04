Then And Now: Lady Marina Windsor Has Grown Up To Be Stunning

Royal watchers are sure to have seen the snaps of Lady Marina Windsor's low-key (but with a tiara) June 2026 nuptials to Nico Macauley, but for those who don't keep up with the extended royal family, take our word for it: the daughter of the Earl of St. Andrews has grown up to be gorgeous.

We'll kick things off by saying it's not surprising that Marina is so beautiful. For one, her sister is royal fashion model Lady Amelia Windsor. Both Marina and Amelia also look a lot like their late grandmother, the Duchess of Kent, who was long considered one of the most beautiful members of the royal family. That said, while her sister's star is on the rise, Marina seems to be more than okay with keeping things semi-under the radar. In fact, some of her royal appearances over the years have been blink-and-you'll-miss-them, to say the least.

Tim Graham/Getty & marinacwin/Instagram

What we can say is that while Marina has grown up, she looks very much the same today. For one, she's retained her chic light brown tresses. She also tends to keep her makeup very simple (so much so that in some of her Instagram pics, we've wondered if she was even wearing any). All that said, Marina certainly doesn't look completely different now that she's grown up. Then again, we've already said she's descended from the gorgeous Duchess of Kent, but Marina's mom, Sylvana Tomaselli, Countess of St. Andrews, is stunning, too. Luck be a lady (literally).