Then And Now: Lady Marina Windsor Has Grown Up To Be Stunning
Royal watchers are sure to have seen the snaps of Lady Marina Windsor's low-key (but with a tiara) June 2026 nuptials to Nico Macauley, but for those who don't keep up with the extended royal family, take our word for it: the daughter of the Earl of St. Andrews has grown up to be gorgeous.
We'll kick things off by saying it's not surprising that Marina is so beautiful. For one, her sister is royal fashion model Lady Amelia Windsor. Both Marina and Amelia also look a lot like their late grandmother, the Duchess of Kent, who was long considered one of the most beautiful members of the royal family. That said, while her sister's star is on the rise, Marina seems to be more than okay with keeping things semi-under the radar. In fact, some of her royal appearances over the years have been blink-and-you'll-miss-them, to say the least.
What we can say is that while Marina has grown up, she looks very much the same today. For one, she's retained her chic light brown tresses. She also tends to keep her makeup very simple (so much so that in some of her Instagram pics, we've wondered if she was even wearing any). All that said, Marina certainly doesn't look completely different now that she's grown up. Then again, we've already said she's descended from the gorgeous Duchess of Kent, but Marina's mom, Sylvana Tomaselli, Countess of St. Andrews, is stunning, too. Luck be a lady (literally).
Lady Marina Windsor is very low-key
Good looks and royal connections aren't the only things Lady Marina Windsor inherited from her grandmother. As some may know, the Duchess of Kent gave up some of her royal perks to become a music teacher. While Marina certainly isn't hiding her family ties (she might not be a mainstay with the paps, which we're sure she's thrilled about, but she does post snaps of some of her famous relatives from time to time), she is also passionate about giving back. In fact, one of the few interviews she's done has been about Blue Marine Foundation, where she works as an events manager.
Speaking to Hello!, Marina praised Princess Eugenie for her involvement with Blue Marine Foundation, acknowledged her grandfather Prince Edward, Duke of Kent's commitment to service, and shared how she made more sustainable fashion choices. "I think we probably all want to help in our own ways, don't we?" she told the outlet. Well, using your own royal connections to platform environmental issues is a pretty impressive way to go about it, and it's certainly a family trait. After all, even if Prince William and Prince Harry don't see eye-to-eye on much these days, they are both passionate about conservation, as is the king himself.
Time will tell if Marina decides to step into the spotlight to bring even more awareness to Blue Marine Foundation, but in the meantime, those with newfound interest in the aristocrat might find the best way to stay up to date is with her Instagram. One of the perks of being further down the line of succession means Marina gets to post what she wants, and from friend hangs at Oktoberfest to Cape Town baecations that incorporate looks at local marine life conservation, she's doing just that.