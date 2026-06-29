How Cher & Sonny Bono Finally Ended Their Messy Marriage Over 50 Years Ago

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Welcome to Scandal Rewind, a column where the Nicki Swift staff looks back at a celebrity scandal from years past.

The marriage of Cher and Sonny Bono — the iconic duo who sang "I Got You Babe" — ultimately concluded on June 26, 1975. Their divorce sparked a significant new chapter for the pair, who'd spent most of the 1960s and '70s entertaining folks with their musical talents and hosting skills. While fans had looked up to the musical duo for 13 years, their shocking split revealed that Sonny and Cher's marriage was anything but aspirational behind the scenes. For starters, their age-gap relationship allegedly started when Cher was still underage.

Although they didn't legally get married until 1969, when she was 23 and Sonny was 34, the A-list couple had a symbolic wedding ceremony when the "Believe" hitmaker was only 18 years old. But they started living together one year before then. "I told him I was 18 and then someone said, 'You know, I don't think she's 18,'" Cher recounted while promoting "Cher: Part One: The Memoir," on "CBS Sunday Morning." "So I said, 'OK, I'm not 18 but next month is my birthday' — which was true — 'and I'm going to be 18.'" Unsurprisingly, her mother was livid once she found out.

As the legendary singer hilariously quipped, "My mom told him she was gonna put him in jail." Unfortunately, their uncomfortable age gap appears to have contributed to the turmoil Cher suffered at the hands of Sonny during their marriage.