'Sidelined' Rip And Beth Leave Dutton Ranch Fans Losing Patience

Fans are upset with how Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler have been handled in the first season of "Dutton Ranch." The "Yellowstone" spinoff follows the impassioned couple after they left Montana and moved to Texas following the death of Beth's dad, John Dutton. "It's like going to the moon for these characters," Hauser said in a joint interview with Reilly for People in May. "They don't know the land or the people or the environment," he added.

Seeing Rip and Beth in a new environment wound up being a hit, and before Season 1 had finished airing, Paramount+ announced "Dutton Ranch" had been renewed for another season. The bond between Rip and Beth is the heartblood of the show, and it's so authentic that Hauser and Reilly became close friends in real life. "Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history," Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said in a statement announcing Season 2 of the show, per Country Living.

The continuation of Rip and Beth's story may have attracted viewers, but many were frustrated that "Dutton Ranch" chose to "sideline" the pair to focus on new ancillary characters in the show's first season. "Please center season 2 more on Beth and Rip instead of making them a subplot in their own show!" one Instagram user pleaded on the "Dutton Ranch" Instagram page. "Please focus more on Beth and Rip's relationship in season 2! Would love to see more romance and passion between them again!" another added. "I'm all for showcasing the new characters on the show, but not at the expense of the show runners, Beth and Rip," a fan wrote. The upset fans may get their wish, as there were major changes behind the camera on "Dutton Ranch."