'Sidelined' Rip And Beth Leave Dutton Ranch Fans Losing Patience
Fans are upset with how Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler have been handled in the first season of "Dutton Ranch." The "Yellowstone" spinoff follows the impassioned couple after they left Montana and moved to Texas following the death of Beth's dad, John Dutton. "It's like going to the moon for these characters," Hauser said in a joint interview with Reilly for People in May. "They don't know the land or the people or the environment," he added.
Seeing Rip and Beth in a new environment wound up being a hit, and before Season 1 had finished airing, Paramount+ announced "Dutton Ranch" had been renewed for another season. The bond between Rip and Beth is the heartblood of the show, and it's so authentic that Hauser and Reilly became close friends in real life. "Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history," Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said in a statement announcing Season 2 of the show, per Country Living.
The continuation of Rip and Beth's story may have attracted viewers, but many were frustrated that "Dutton Ranch" chose to "sideline" the pair to focus on new ancillary characters in the show's first season. "Please center season 2 more on Beth and Rip instead of making them a subplot in their own show!" one Instagram user pleaded on the "Dutton Ranch" Instagram page. "Please focus more on Beth and Rip's relationship in season 2! Would love to see more romance and passion between them again!" another added. "I'm all for showcasing the new characters on the show, but not at the expense of the show runners, Beth and Rip," a fan wrote. The upset fans may get their wish, as there were major changes behind the camera on "Dutton Ranch."
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reportedly fired the showrunner
Not only did Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprise their "Yellowstone" characters for "Dutton Ranch," but they also became executive producers on the spinoff. During a joint interview with Reilly in May, Hauser mentioned the importance of incorporating their new co-stars. "These are all people who deserve to have their voices heard, and I think Kelly and I were really aware of making sure people feel comfortable," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "That was the hat that I really wanted to put on," Hauser said, discussing his executive producer duties. Part of that responsibility included bringing Annette Bening and Ed Harris (who play fellow ranchers Everett McKinney and Beulah Jackson) onto the show. Reilly had spoken about her real-life relationship with Bening before the show premiered. "She's always been one of my actresses that I have looked up to and admired for years, and I was really nervous about meeting her. ... She's so sweet and generous," Reilly told The Upcoming.
Hauser and Reilly may have enjoyed working with their new co-stars, but they seemed as disappointed as their disgruntled fans with how Season 1 of "Dutton Ranch" unfolded. Prior to the show's premiere, there was some behind-the-scenes drama for the "Yellowstone" spinoff, as the showrunner, Chad Feehan, was fired. According to a report from Puck, Hauser, Reilly, and "Yellowstone" universe honcho, Taylor Sheridan, were all unhappy with Feehan's work.
It's possible that with the changes, Rip and Beth could be featured more prominently in the series going forward. "The Beth-Rip relationship, it's so much different than any other relationship I've ever had on camera," Hauser told People in May. "It's hot, it's cold, it's beautiful, it's angry, it's passionate," he added.