What Dutton Ranch Stars Kelly Reilly & Annette Bening's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Kelly Reilly and Annette Bening may be rivals on "Dutton Ranch," but IRL, their relationship is a total love fest. From professional admiration to personal connection, it's safe to say both stars are thrilled to be working together.

Reilly may be a "Yellowstone" veteran, but Bening's career stretches right back to the '80s. She's also racked up a whopping five Oscar nominations for her work, which is a big accolade. Speaking to The Upcoming about what it's like to call the movie star a co-star, Reilly didn't hold back how excited she was to work with the legend for the first time. "I mean, Annette Bening, she's always been one of my actresses that I have looked up to and admired for years, and I was really nervous about meeting her," Reilly admitted. It was a similar sentiment to the one she'd shared in a joint interview with Bening for Decider. Speaking of both Bening and Ed Harris joining the "Yellowstone" spinoff, Reilly gushed, "You guys are legends and masters at what [you] do." Reilly also pointed out that by having Bening join the series, it felt as though the entire cast was "legit." "It was elevated immediately by just having her with us," the star said.

As for those nerves (which Reilly also told Cinema Blend about, confessing that she had to "have a word with myself" to calm down), it seems that was unnecessary. "She's so sweet and generous and up for discussing things," she told The Upcoming of the first time she and Bening ran lines together. That's not to say any of the excitement wore off once they'd rehearsed together. Reilly went on to gush that when they actually started shooting their first scene together, "It was sort of quite electrifying." Whoever said you shouldn't meet your heroes, hush!