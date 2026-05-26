Kelly Reilly's Natural Accent Sounds Nothing Like Her Yellowstone Character's Voice

Kelly Reilly may have brought Montana native Beth Dutton to life on "Yellowstone," but what some might not know is that she sounds completely different in real life. We're not just talking about the accent, either (though many may be surprised to know Reilly is British). As it turns out, Dutton's husky voice was something Reilly, whose actual voice is brighter and much more smooth-sounding, trained to achieve.

In a 2024 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Reilly opened up about the process of becoming Beth. Speaking of her work with dialect coach Jessica Drake, Reilly shared, "We were really going for a Montana accent." However, they were very clear from the start that they didn't want to slip into clichés. "She's educated, she's from a very, very wealthy, you know, ranching family. ... I wasn't going to go, like, you know, 'Howdy, ma'am.' It wasn't that for me," Reilly quipped. All that in mind, Reilly spoke about working with Drake to really nail Beth's dialect — but as we said, that was only part of it.

"For Beth, it was more about the voice," Reilly told Barrymore. "She smokes a little bit, she drinks a lot of bourbon," she went on to explain, pointing out that in real life, that would make anyone's voice a little gravelly. Reilly hinted at her co-star Kevin Costner having done the same, and joked that she'd used him as inspo. "He really deepened his voice for John Dutton. And so I just stole it. I just copied him," she joked. Well, between that, Drake's training, and Reilly's own dedication to giving a killer performance, the approach clearly paid off and then some!