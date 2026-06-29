Single Ben Affleck Is Crowding Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller: Report

The following references addiction.

Ghosts of marriages past seem to be haunting Jennifer Garner's current relationship with businessman John Miller. The actor has been dating Miller since 2018. After a brief break between the two in 2020, the couple appeared to be going strong until recently. It seems that a Ben Affleck-shaped wedge has been driven between them.

Miller has reportedly been feeling more like a third wheel than Garner's partner due to Affleck's very noticeable reliance on his ex. Affleck and Garner were once one of Hollywood's favorite it-couples. The pair went on to have three children together during their 10-year marriage, creating a lifelong connection through co-parenting after their divorce. However, Affleck's struggle with addiction has kept Garner by his side, even after their separation.

In 2018, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck that led to another rehab stint for the "Justice League" actor. "What Jen ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent," a source said to Radar at the time. Garner also reportedly played "mediator" (via the Daily Mail) for Jennifer Lopez and Affleck during their divorce in 2025. A source revealed to Radar that Miller simply "wants Jen for himself. ... He's trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that."