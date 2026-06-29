Single Ben Affleck Is Crowding Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller: Report
The following references addiction.
Ghosts of marriages past seem to be haunting Jennifer Garner's current relationship with businessman John Miller. The actor has been dating Miller since 2018. After a brief break between the two in 2020, the couple appeared to be going strong until recently. It seems that a Ben Affleck-shaped wedge has been driven between them.
Miller has reportedly been feeling more like a third wheel than Garner's partner due to Affleck's very noticeable reliance on his ex. Affleck and Garner were once one of Hollywood's favorite it-couples. The pair went on to have three children together during their 10-year marriage, creating a lifelong connection through co-parenting after their divorce. However, Affleck's struggle with addiction has kept Garner by his side, even after their separation.
In 2018, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck that led to another rehab stint for the "Justice League" actor. "What Jen ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent," a source said to Radar at the time. Garner also reportedly played "mediator" (via the Daily Mail) for Jennifer Lopez and Affleck during their divorce in 2025. A source revealed to Radar that Miller simply "wants Jen for himself. ... He's trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that."
Ben and Jen's journey through marriage, rehab, and divorce might be a bond too strong for John to handle
Ben Affleck's apparent dependency on Jennifer Garner doesn't come as a complete surprise after he called the divorce the "biggest regret of his life" in a 2020 New York Times interview. Affleck described his many highly publicized rehab trips as "embarrassing. I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest." Garner's loyalty towards her ex-husband doesn't come without praise. Affleck spoke highly of Garner during the "Kiss of the Spider-Woman" premiere, saying, "I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids. It's the joy of my life and I'm just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day" (via People).
In an interview with GQ in 2025, Affleck explained that he's been sober for "more than five years." However, given his history with addiction, it makes sense why Garner keeps a close eye on him. Despite John Miller's growing impatience with the drama, he and Affleck seemed to have a good bond a few years back. In 2023, the two were even photographed chatting it up together. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John." Let's hope that Affleck and Garner's blended family can continue to thrive, considering Miller's complaints.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).