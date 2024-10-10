Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Confirms Ben Affleck Divorce Put Nail In Coffin Of Her Love Life

It appears that after four divorces, Jennifer Lopez might be giving up on love altogether. Sitting down for a candid talk for Interview, the "Hustlers" actor opened up about picking up the pieces after her split from Ben Affleck. "I was thinking about this time in my life, and I'm like, 'That's not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez said while adding that she was ultimately satisfied with how her life ended up. The "I'm Real" singer alluded to her past failed relationships, not only with Affleck, but her other partners. "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F***, that is exactly what I needed,'" Lopez said.

Later in the interview, Lopez hinted that the fourth time may have been the last time. Not only did it seem she was through saying "I do" at wedding ceremonies, but she may be done saying "I do" to dating in general. "Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years ... What if I'm just free?" Lopez said. This was not the first time the "Out of Sight" star has spoken about how the rise and fall of her relationship with Affleck left her disenchanted. After getting back together with Affleck, Lopez spoke about how she felt after their first split in 2004. "I honestly felt like I was going to die," she said during an Apple Music interview in November 2022.

Despite the heartbreak, both Lopez and Affleck were committed to showing they were still "amicable" for their children, per People. This further complicated their post-divorce relationship.