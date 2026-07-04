Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Looks So Different Without Makeup
Theresa Caputo, otherwise known as the "Long Island Medium," is known for her big hair and big personality. She almost always has her bright blond, voluminous hairstyle prepped and ready, along with a full face of makeup, whenever she deals with clients on her reality TV show or goes to industry events. She's been on reality TV for years now, starting in 2011 with her popular TLC reality series, "Long Island Medium." The show ran until 2019, and after a break, Caputo finally got back on reality TV with "Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits" on Lifetime in 2024. She kept her signature look for her small-screen return, but it turns out that she doesn't mind if fans see her without it.
Caputo has also continued to tour all around with "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience." Here, she meets up with new audiences every night, interacting with them and flaunting her alleged medium abilities. All in all, she keeps busy, so most of the time, fans only see Caputo all done up and dressed to impress.
But just like anyone else, Caputo also has her chill days at home when she leaves the makeup behind. She even put on a beanie instead of styling her hair into her signature bump to film a March 2026 Instagram video. The reality show star also loves sharing photos on her Instagram account featuring her family and personal life, and she seems to prefer going makeup-free with her loved ones.
Theresa Caputo proved she doesn't need any makeup to look great
Although it can be shocking to see your favorite reality TV stars without their signature makeup on, Theresa Caputo looks just as great without it, as she continues to prove with her personal updates for fans on Instagram. She tends to show off this relaxed side of herself when she's hanging out with her family, especially her grandchildren. In early 2026, she did just that in honor of her granddaughter Michelina Rose's fourth birthday. While some skeptics think "Long Island Medium" is fake, Caputo's complexion appeared all-natural when she shared a snap of herself grinning between Michelina and her grandson Nico, the latter of whom was snacking on some chocolate dessert.
While the TV star's hair was done up as it usually is, her face was free of any cosmetics, and she still looked amazing. Caputo seemed super happy to be celebrating with her granddaughter, while the two kids in the photo seemed pretty giddy about it too. In another photo included in the post, Caputo's third grandchild named Meadow was also there. Both Michelina and Meadow are Caputo's daughter Victoria's children, while Nico is her son Larry's child.
Caputo completely embraces her grandmother status, and all three of her grandchildren are heavily shown on her Instagram. Whether they're celebrating a birthday, watching a major football game, or just having a fun day out together, Caputo enjoys showing them off. This is especially great for fans who love to see this more casual part of her life. Many people hope she continues to share these memories, and maybe leave the makeup behind more often.