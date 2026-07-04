Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Looks So Different Without Makeup

Theresa Caputo, otherwise known as the "Long Island Medium," is known for her big hair and big personality. She almost always has her bright blond, voluminous hairstyle prepped and ready, along with a full face of makeup, whenever she deals with clients on her reality TV show or goes to industry events. She's been on reality TV for years now, starting in 2011 with her popular TLC reality series, "Long Island Medium." The show ran until 2019, and after a break, Caputo finally got back on reality TV with "Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits" on Lifetime in 2024. She kept her signature look for her small-screen return, but it turns out that she doesn't mind if fans see her without it.

Caputo has also continued to tour all around with "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience." Here, she meets up with new audiences every night, interacting with them and flaunting her alleged medium abilities. All in all, she keeps busy, so most of the time, fans only see Caputo all done up and dressed to impress.

But just like anyone else, Caputo also has her chill days at home when she leaves the makeup behind. She even put on a beanie instead of styling her hair into her signature bump to film a March 2026 Instagram video. The reality show star also loves sharing photos on her Instagram account featuring her family and personal life, and she seems to prefer going makeup-free with her loved ones.