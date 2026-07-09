Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Was Reduced To Tears By This Emotional Scene

Shortly after "The Cost of Living" aired, "Chicago Med" fans flooded Reddit with their reactions. Needless to say, the episode hit them right in the feels. "Father daughter dance I'm not crying you are," commented one fan, alongside four sneezing face emojis. A second fan shared similar sentiments, writing, "Anyone make it through that scene without tearing up?" alongside a GIF of a man standing in the rain. "Who started chopping onions in my room when Jeremy was having his father/daughter dance with his newborn daughter?" wrote a third.

Roughly one month later, during the Season 11 finale, Dr. Hannah Asher gave birth to her and Dr. Dean Archer's baby. And while their daughter, Mabel, was the picture of health, the lead-up to the birth was filled with the show's signature drama. For example, Archer almost lost his life on the way to the hospital after someone pulled a gun on him. Then, once the little family was complete, Asher didn't exactly return Archer's affection when he told her he loved her.

"Thank you for telling me now," she said instead (via NBC). And while she did kiss him, it wasn't exactly the happily ever after shippers may have wanted, which was by design. "I did want to both satisfy the audience at the end of the season with Hannah and Archer, but I also didn't wanna complete. I wanted to make it a bit ambiguous what was going on and how they feel about each other," showrunner Allen MacDonald revealed.

Unfortunately for fans, the season finale preceded a long wait until fall 2026 to see how the new parents would adapt to their new chapter and whether Mabel would be enough to bring them together.