Queen Elizabeth Preached This Habit—now Giuliana & Bill Rancic Are Making It Cool Again

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II was deeply religious — and she made that clear from her very early days as the monarch. Upon the death of her father, King George VI in February 1952, the queen became the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a role that she took seriously. At her coronation, Elizabeth took an oath to "maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England," according to the official website of the royal family. Prayer was an important part of the queen's faith, and she often spoke about the strength that she received from her religious beliefs.

In 2014, the queen said, "For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, whose birth we celebrate today, is an inspiration and an anchor in my life." Practicing her faith was something very important to Elizabeth, and she often attended church services throughout her 70-year reign. And while many public figures have kept their personal beliefs private, Elizabeth was never afraid to speak openly about the role faith played in her life. Her devotion was a defining part of her identity — both personally and as the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Over the years, other public figures have opened up about the role faith plays in their lives — including Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic, who have shared how their beliefs have shaped their marriage and family.