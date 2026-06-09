Bill Rancic Left His First Date With Wife Giuliana Dejected Due To Her Big Dating 'Rule'
Giuliana Rancic may have struggled to keep her cool while interviewing her now-husband way back when, but even her massive crush on Bill Rancic wasn't going to make her compromise her dating rule. As Bill joked in a 2013 interview with Today, she refused to kiss him on the first date.
For those who weren't there to see pop culture history in action (or the throwback clip from episode one of their reality show, "Giuliana & Bill," Giuliana (then DePandi) interviewed the first-ever winner of "The Apprentice" soon after his win ... and, naturally, asked if he had a girlfriend. "I'm holding out for you, Giuliana," he joked, prompting her to laugh, "Shut up! He so knows I wanted him to say that." Fast-forward to another sit-down in 2005 for E! News, and sparks flew. The two giggled, blushed, and flirted throughout the interview, and the businessman eventually asked Giuliana out to an NBC party happening that night. After Giuliana agreed, a beaming Bill quipped, "She just committed on camera. That's contractually binding."
While we're not sure if they did end up attending that particular event together, one thing we do know is that they didn't kiss when they eventually did go out. "I tried to make the first move, and I was rejected!" he told Today in 2013. That didn't mean Giuliana wasn't interested, though. She pointed out, "That was one of my rules — no kiss for at least three dates. I didn't want to be the 'kissing bandit.'" Well, clearly that was for the best, because they've been together ever since. And, kissing or not, Bill wrote in a 2015 letter to ABC News that from the moment he met his now wife, "I never went on another date with another woman." Say it with us now: Ahw!
Giuliana and Bill have other relationship rules, too
Skipping past the early days of Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic's relationship and the initial no-kissing rule, fans of their show will likely know that the couple went on to take several rules into their marriage as well. Those were laid out in a Season 5 episode of "Giuliana & Bill" and included playful ones like, "Thou shalt accept that it isn't always pretty," "Thou shalt befriend the in-laws," and in Bill's case, "Make sure you understand every language that your other half and her family speaks."
Of course, the couple has also had some less-than-fun moments during their marriage, and more traditional "rules" have sadly needed to come into play. We're referring to "in sickness and in health," which they first experienced during their journey with infertility and a devastating miscarriage, which they chose to include in the show. Thankfully, the Rancics ultimately did welcome their son Duke Rancic, who is growing up fast (and though he once looked exactly like Giuliana, as he's gotten older, he resembles Bill a lot, too), but the road didn't get easier after that. Though they attempted to expand their family once again via surrogate when Duke was a toddler, their surrogate also miscarried, which Bill told People had understandably made Giuliana "distraught." However, he added that they leaned on their faith to get through it.
Unfortunately, Giuliana and Bill also had to lean on their "in sickness and in health" vow when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. Far from hiding her scary diagnosis, the couple made a point of raising awareness for and providing support to others affected by the illness, and continued to do so after Giuliana made it through treatment. One thing's for sure: The Rancics are in it for the long haul.