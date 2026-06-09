Bill Rancic Left His First Date With Wife Giuliana Dejected Due To Her Big Dating 'Rule'

Giuliana Rancic may have struggled to keep her cool while interviewing her now-husband way back when, but even her massive crush on Bill Rancic wasn't going to make her compromise her dating rule. As Bill joked in a 2013 interview with Today, she refused to kiss him on the first date.

For those who weren't there to see pop culture history in action (or the throwback clip from episode one of their reality show, "Giuliana & Bill," Giuliana (then DePandi) interviewed the first-ever winner of "The Apprentice" soon after his win ... and, naturally, asked if he had a girlfriend. "I'm holding out for you, Giuliana," he joked, prompting her to laugh, "Shut up! He so knows I wanted him to say that." Fast-forward to another sit-down in 2005 for E! News, and sparks flew. The two giggled, blushed, and flirted throughout the interview, and the businessman eventually asked Giuliana out to an NBC party happening that night. After Giuliana agreed, a beaming Bill quipped, "She just committed on camera. That's contractually binding."

While we're not sure if they did end up attending that particular event together, one thing we do know is that they didn't kiss when they eventually did go out. "I tried to make the first move, and I was rejected!" he told Today in 2013. That didn't mean Giuliana wasn't interested, though. She pointed out, "That was one of my rules — no kiss for at least three dates. I didn't want to be the 'kissing bandit.'" Well, clearly that was for the best, because they've been together ever since. And, kissing or not, Bill wrote in a 2015 letter to ABC News that from the moment he met his now wife, "I never went on another date with another woman." Say it with us now: Ahw!