Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Son Duke Is Growing Up Fast

Fans of "Giuliana and Bill" will remember that the E! News reporter and her "The Apprentice" alum husband struggled to conceive for many years before welcoming their son Duke Rancic via surrogate in 2012. Several years have passed since then, and it's safe to say Bill and Giuliana Rancic's baby boy is all grown up. Well, almost anyway.

After years of documenting their fertility struggles on their reality show, the Rancics shared the happy news that they were expecting a baby via surrogate in an April 2012 interview with Today. "We are finally having a baby! Finally, after years of trying," a beaming Giuliana shared. A few months later, Bill took to X, then known as Twitter, to share that their baby boy had arrived safely. "The 'Duke' has landed! Edward Duke Rancic was welcomed into the world last night at 7lbs 4oz. G & I feel blessed beyond words ... We did it!" the proud new dad gushed.

Not long after, the couple spoke with Life & Style about how they were adjusting to life as parents. Suffice it to say, Giuliana was in her element. "I had always heard that when you have a baby it completes your life — and it's true ... I love my baby, and I love my new role," she said (via USA Today). Fast forward nearly 12 years, and it's clear that hasn't changed.