Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Son Duke Is Growing Up Fast
Fans of "Giuliana and Bill" will remember that the E! News reporter and her "The Apprentice" alum husband struggled to conceive for many years before welcoming their son Duke Rancic via surrogate in 2012. Several years have passed since then, and it's safe to say Bill and Giuliana Rancic's baby boy is all grown up. Well, almost anyway.
After years of documenting their fertility struggles on their reality show, the Rancics shared the happy news that they were expecting a baby via surrogate in an April 2012 interview with Today. "We are finally having a baby! Finally, after years of trying," a beaming Giuliana shared. A few months later, Bill took to X, then known as Twitter, to share that their baby boy had arrived safely. "The 'Duke' has landed! Edward Duke Rancic was welcomed into the world last night at 7lbs 4oz. G & I feel blessed beyond words ... We did it!" the proud new dad gushed.
Not long after, the couple spoke with Life & Style about how they were adjusting to life as parents. Suffice it to say, Giuliana was in her element. "I had always heard that when you have a baby it completes your life — and it's true ... I love my baby, and I love my new role," she said (via USA Today). Fast forward nearly 12 years, and it's clear that hasn't changed.
Duke Rancic has a ton of work experience in the bag
In just under 12 trips around the sun, Duke Rancic has led a pretty lavish life. "Giuliana and Bill" fans will likely remember that his first year was documented on the show. Granted, Bill and Giuliana Rancic made a decision to stop filming soon after, with the latter telling HuffPost, "I don't know if I would have wanted to show cameras at his preschool or him going through certain milestones." However, even without being on screen, Duke does have some famous 'rents, so it was no surprise when he was involved in one of his mama's projects.
Taking to Instagram in March 2019, Giuliana hinted that she and Duke had created a clothing line for Abercrombie Kids. "Duke and I are big (more like huge) fans of @abercrombiekids and we teamed up with them to create something very special," she wrote. A few days later, Giuliana expanded on the project in an interview with People, and explained that she consulted her then 6-year-old on every detail that went into it. "I would ask him, 'What do you think of this? Would you wear this? What color should it be?" she recounted.
Not many people can boast that they've starred in a reality show and helped design a clothing line way before hitting their teen years!
Duke is the apple of his parents' eyes
Exciting work experience aside, it's pretty clear that both Bill and Giuliana Rancic adore being parents to their only child. In fact, in an Instagram photo dump in honor of Duke turning 11 in 2023, Giuliana didn't hold back, writing, "Happy 11th birthday to the love of our lives!!! You fill our hearts with so much joy. We love you so much, Duke."
It's fairly obvious that Bill feels the same, as evidenced by the countless Instagram and paparazzi images of the father and son playing around. And, while there can be no question that Duke looks just like Giuliana, Bill sees Duke as his mini-me, too. That much was evidenced in 2019 when Bill took to Instagram to share Duke's summer vacation hustle. "My entrepreneur in training!!! Duke Rancic's gently used golf ball shop," he wrote underneath a sweet snap of his son holding a golf ball in one hand and a $5 bill in another. Given Bill's track record as a business owner, we can't think of a better mentor for young Duke!
For many years, much of what we saw of Giuliana and Bill's relationship revolved around their desire to start a family. With Duke, they have just that — and we couldn't be happier for them.