Inside Bill And Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke's Incredibly Lavish Life

Giuliana and Bill Rancic's son may be named Duke, but he lives like a prince! Although Duke Rancic, who looks a lot like Giuliana, has just started speeding towards his teen years, he's been enjoying the fruits of his parents hard work in entertainment for ages. At the age of six, Duke regularly visited his parent's sprawling Idaho Lake home, which offered world class views he was probably too young to appreciate. However, he no doubt loved that the interior designer furnished the home with his comfort in mind. "I wanted their [six-year-old] son, Duke, to come in from the boat with dirty feet and lay on the sofa without anyone worrying," Lonni Paul shared with Architectural Digest in 2018.

Ahh, it must be nice to have been born into five-star treatment. Unfortunately for Duke, Giuliana and Bill have since gotten rid of their gorgeous Idahoan paradise, offering it up for another family to enjoy. According to Realtor, the spouses unloaded the scenic hideaway for a cool $5.6 million in October 2021. And while that's not exactly as much as the $7.695 million they were hoping to fetch for the immaculately-renovated property, they still made more than enough money to keep themselves and their only child in the lap of luxury — which is great considering lavish living seems to be all that Duke has ever known!