Not Bezos, Not Arnold & Maria: This Celeb Couple Had The Most Expensive Divorce

As of 2026, Forbes puts Bill Gates' net worth at a staggering $105.9 billion, despite purportedly having lost a large chunk of his money in the divorce. He may have slipped down the rankings in recent years, but the tech visionary remains one of the world's richest individuals. Meanwhile, according to their estimates, Melinda's net worth now sits at around $30.3 billion, which was a remarkable jump from the roughly $2.4 billion in personal assets she reportedly held back in 2021. Since then, the longtime philanthropist and divorced mom of three has vowed to give away most of her fortune to charitable causes; per TIME, she has donated over $600 million via Pivotal Ventures and has pledged to commit $1 billion toward initiatives supporting women, girls, and other marginalized groups.

"I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away — as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible," Melinda said in her Giving Pledge letter. "That's why, as part of this pledge, I commit to doing more than writing checks. I also commit my time, energy, and efforts to the work of fighting poverty and advancing equality — for women and girls and other marginalized groups — in the United States and around the world."

She implores other billionaires to do the same. "If you live in this country and started a business, you benefited from this country, and I believe to whom much is given, much is expected," Melinda stressed in an episode of Wired's "The Big Interview" podcast, adding it's the least they can do. "They should be giving back more," she added. "Far more than they are."