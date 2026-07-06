Not Bezos, Not Arnold & Maria: This Celeb Couple Had The Most Expensive Divorce
If you look up the most expensive celebrity divorce in history, there's a good chance Jeff Bezos will be the first name to show up. The Amazon founder lost a lot of money in his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott; we're talking about 11 figures — around $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, per a 2019 report from Reuters. That's a lot of figures compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce settlement, although theirs was nothing to scoff at, either. Shriver reportedly walked away from their divorce with an estimated $250 million to $375 million. A hefty payout, for sure, but still not the most egregiously expensive divorce on record. No, because that distinction reportedly belongs to Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, who announced their separation in 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
At the time of their divorce, Bill had a reported net worth of about $130 billion, making him one of the richest people on the planet, alongside Jeff Bezos. Because he and Melinda did not sign a prenup when they married in 1994, however, under Washington state laws, Melinda was entitled to at least half of the couple's marital assets. It's not publicly known exactly how much money she walked away with, but reports have estimated she may have received assets worth up to $76 billion as part of their divorce settlement. What has been confirmed is that she received a check of approximately $8 billion from Bill, as part of his pledge after Melinda left the Gates Foundation to focus on her own philanthropic efforts. That donation was directed to Pivotal Ventures, which Melinda founded in 2015. Since then, she's amassed a massive fortune.
Melinda Gates has given away much of her wealth to charity efforts
As of 2026, Forbes puts Bill Gates' net worth at a staggering $105.9 billion, despite purportedly having lost a large chunk of his money in the divorce. He may have slipped down the rankings in recent years, but the tech visionary remains one of the world's richest individuals. Meanwhile, according to their estimates, Melinda's net worth now sits at around $30.3 billion, which was a remarkable jump from the roughly $2.4 billion in personal assets she reportedly held back in 2021. Since then, the longtime philanthropist and divorced mom of three has vowed to give away most of her fortune to charitable causes; per TIME, she has donated over $600 million via Pivotal Ventures and has pledged to commit $1 billion toward initiatives supporting women, girls, and other marginalized groups.
"I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away — as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible," Melinda said in her Giving Pledge letter. "That's why, as part of this pledge, I commit to doing more than writing checks. I also commit my time, energy, and efforts to the work of fighting poverty and advancing equality — for women and girls and other marginalized groups — in the United States and around the world."
She implores other billionaires to do the same. "If you live in this country and started a business, you benefited from this country, and I believe to whom much is given, much is expected," Melinda stressed in an episode of Wired's "The Big Interview" podcast, adding it's the least they can do. "They should be giving back more," she added. "Far more than they are."