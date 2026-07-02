Lori Loughlin's Hallmark Return Gets Mixed Reviews Before It Even Begins
Lori Loughlin's latest career announcement has Hallmark fans divided between supportive and skeptical. On July 1, 2026, the actor revealed that she was returning with a brand-new installment of her beloved "Garage Sale Mysteries" series following an extended hiatus from the feelgood TV network. In an Instagram post on Hallmark's official account, Loughlin teased that the film will be released sometime this fall and will be available to watch exclusively on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Plus. It comes after the "Full House" alum was axed by the network in the wake of the celebrity college admissions scandal, which upended both her life and career. Fans were mostly excited for the formerly beloved actor. As one shared in the comments, "I am so glad she's back with hallmark. I hope she does some Christmas movies again too." Another gushed, "You go Lori!! Yayyy, it's the news I've been waiting for!! I can't wait!! Bring on fall!"
But not everyone shared their enthusiasm. Over on Reddit, users expressed their dismay, with one admitting to feeling torn. "She served her time and many years have passed. I loved Garage Sale mysteries [...] and I'm so excited it's coming back," they wrote. "However it still just feels icky. Idk how to explain it." Another Redditor lamented, "I guess Hallmark isn't too pressed about the mortality clauses in their contacts anymore. So icky to bring her back." The news follows Loughlin's return to Hallmark for Season 14 of "When Calls the Heart," reprising her role as Abigail Stanton. Back in December, she expressed her gratitude to the network. "It's just so nice to be back with my family," the actor gushed at the Hallmark Christmas Experience (via Parade). "I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming."
Lori Loughlin's life was never the same after the college admissions scandal
In 2019, Lori Loughlin suffered a massive blow to her reputation due to the "Full House" star's shocking involvement in the college admissions scandal, aka "Operation Varsity Blues." The actor, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, was accused of paying bribes to get their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli, admitted to the University of Southern California. Lori Louglin got the axe from Hallmark after the college admissions scandal, and she was fired from Netflix's "Fuller House" reboot too. After serving a short stint in prison, Lori Loughlin dusted herself off and returned to work on the Great American Channel series "When Hope Calls," in 2021. Since then, she's appeared in several other projects, including GAC's "Fall Into Winter" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," as herself.
Notably, Loughlin's latest career move follows her separation from Mossimo after nearly 30 years of marriage. In 2025, People confirmed that they had decided to live separately, and were "taking a break from their marriage," with no immediate plans for divorce. According to insider sources, "Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," per People. They elaborated, "Lori feels betrayed. They're in very different places right now, and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."
In 2024, the former sitcom star discussed picking herself back up and starting over in her first longform interview since the scandal, with First For Women magazine. "Every day, we're met with different obstacles. But, for me, it's like that song says, 'I get knocked down, but I get up again,'" Loughlin reasoned (via Vulture). "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."