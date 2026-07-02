Lori Loughlin's Hallmark Return Gets Mixed Reviews Before It Even Begins

Lori Loughlin's latest career announcement has Hallmark fans divided between supportive and skeptical. On July 1, 2026, the actor revealed that she was returning with a brand-new installment of her beloved "Garage Sale Mysteries" series following an extended hiatus from the feelgood TV network. In an Instagram post on Hallmark's official account, Loughlin teased that the film will be released sometime this fall and will be available to watch exclusively on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Plus. It comes after the "Full House" alum was axed by the network in the wake of the celebrity college admissions scandal, which upended both her life and career. Fans were mostly excited for the formerly beloved actor. As one shared in the comments, "I am so glad she's back with hallmark. I hope she does some Christmas movies again too." Another gushed, "You go Lori!! Yayyy, it's the news I've been waiting for!! I can't wait!! Bring on fall!"

But not everyone shared their enthusiasm. Over on Reddit, users expressed their dismay, with one admitting to feeling torn. "She served her time and many years have passed. I loved Garage Sale mysteries [...] and I'm so excited it's coming back," they wrote. "However it still just feels icky. Idk how to explain it." Another Redditor lamented, "I guess Hallmark isn't too pressed about the mortality clauses in their contacts anymore. So icky to bring her back." The news follows Loughlin's return to Hallmark for Season 14 of "When Calls the Heart," reprising her role as Abigail Stanton. Back in December, she expressed her gratitude to the network. "It's just so nice to be back with my family," the actor gushed at the Hallmark Christmas Experience (via Parade). "I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming."