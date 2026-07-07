This Love It Or List It Episode Still Casts A Shadow Over HGTV's Reputation
Being on an HGTV show might seem like a dream come true to some clients, but for others, it can prove to be a real estate nightmare. "Love It or List It" is one of the channel's most popular reality series. Before Hilary Farr left "Love It or List It" and was replaced by Page Turner, the interior designer tried to help clients see the bright side of their homes, while real estate agent David Visentin tried to convince them to sell. Either way, remodeling is a key point in each episode and was also a key point in clients Deena Murphy and Timothy Sullivan's lawsuit against the series' producers and contractors.
Murphy and Sullivan were featured in a 2015 episode of the "Love It or List It." A year later, the couple claimed that the series provided "shoddy work and unfair trade practices," according to Country Living. In legal documents obtained by ABC News, Murphy and Sullivan alleged that the floors were "irreparably damaged" and windows were painted shut. Despite wanting to list the house, the couple kept it off the market for several months due to the damage.
The details of the lawsuit gave an inside look into how the show actually works. The pair claim to have invested $140,000 with the production company Big Coat TV, only to have $65,000 of their investment misapplied. After their experience, they believe that the show's "incentive is to make decisions that favor the television show but not the homeowners" (via ABC News).
Deena and Timothy weren't the only clients who suffered at the hands of HGTV
Big Coat TV told ABC News, "'Love It or List It' has been in production for over seven years, completing more than 250 renovations without any issues. We believe that this claim is in no way supported by any of the facts of the case, and we will be defending ourselves vigorously in this matter." Ultimately, Deena Murphy and Timothy Sullivan settled with the production company. While neither party commented on the settlement, Raleigh's The News & Observer learned that the house was sold with a gain of $235,000 over what was originally paid.
While this scandalous case is now HGTV history, it doesn't erase the countless other issues clients of the network's many home-centric shows have had over the years. The "Property Brothers" series was sued in 2021 by a Las Vegas couple who claimed to be "bamboozled and tricked," according to KNTV Las Vegas. Their not-so-perfect renovations included faulty electrical wiring, french doors that wouldn't close properly, and poor painting jobs. Another "Love It or List It" couple from Vancouver claimed that their renovations were so defective that they could lead to mold, fires, water damage, and carbon monoxide leaks, as reported by CBC. Other people who have appeared on "Love It or List It" have also said that the show fakes a lot of what viewers see. All this to say, HGTV's reputation is cloudy at best.