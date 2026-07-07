This Love It Or List It Episode Still Casts A Shadow Over HGTV's Reputation

Being on an HGTV show might seem like a dream come true to some clients, but for others, it can prove to be a real estate nightmare. "Love It or List It" is one of the channel's most popular reality series. Before Hilary Farr left "Love It or List It" and was replaced by Page Turner, the interior designer tried to help clients see the bright side of their homes, while real estate agent David Visentin tried to convince them to sell. Either way, remodeling is a key point in each episode and was also a key point in clients Deena Murphy and Timothy Sullivan's lawsuit against the series' producers and contractors.

Murphy and Sullivan were featured in a 2015 episode of the "Love It or List It." A year later, the couple claimed that the series provided "shoddy work and unfair trade practices," according to Country Living. In legal documents obtained by ABC News, Murphy and Sullivan alleged that the floors were "irreparably damaged" and windows were painted shut. Despite wanting to list the house, the couple kept it off the market for several months due to the damage.

The details of the lawsuit gave an inside look into how the show actually works. The pair claim to have invested $140,000 with the production company Big Coat TV, only to have $65,000 of their investment misapplied. After their experience, they believe that the show's "incentive is to make decisions that favor the television show but not the homeowners" (via ABC News).