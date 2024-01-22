The Real Reason Hilary Farr Is Done With HGTV's Love It Or List It

Hilary Farr — one half of the designer/realtor duo that made HGTV's "Love It or List It" an international success — has decided to depart from the show.

The design extraordinaire announced her shocking decision to exit the program in December 2023. "I've given it so many years of my life," Farr said during an exclusive People interview. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives, and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges." Farr's desire to pursue fresh projects was partially inspired by her past encounter with breast cancer. "You want to feel that every day is something different and special," she added.

Farr also spoke candidly about her exit with Vulture. Diving right into what she referred to on Instagram as "the honest truth about why I'm leaving 'Love It or List It," Farr revealed that she'd grown tired of the show. "It was becoming boring, and I don't want to be bored," admitted Farr. "I've been doing the show for years and I have loved doing it. But in the last season, which we did in Canada, it just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show." Shooting during the pandemic also complicated Farr's ability to freely travel home to Canada after filming stateside for part of the year.