Kelly Reilly Teases A Big Shift For Taylor Sheridan In Dutton Ranch Season 2

The highly anticipated "Yellowstone" spin-off and sequel, "Dutton Ranch," has been renewed for a second season. The announcement came from Paramount+ on June 24, 2026, ahead of the season finale, which aired on July 3, 2026. However, things might be a bit different this time around. Changes were already on the horizon, as it was announced in April that Chad Feehan would be stepping down as showrunner. It seems that original "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan might have a bigger role to play in this upcoming season.

Executive producer and star of the series Kelly Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter that Sheridan "wants to be involved" with the next season. "So that feels like we earned this second season from all the work we've done before, and that's the thing I'm most proud of," Reilly elaborated. "Dutton Ranch" stood out as the first time Sheridan wasn't behind the scripts of this cast of beloved characters. This leap of faith was well received, as the series broke Paramount+ records with 12.9 million views in its first week. Sheridan currently holds an executive producing title on the show, but perhaps he's ready to jump back into the writers' room. "Dutton Ranch" fans unhappy about Rip and Beth's Season 1 storylines might find his involvement reassuring.