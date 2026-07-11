Vanessa Williams' Daughter Jillian Grew Up To Be Absolutely Stunning

Vanessa Williams' good looks kicked off her career. Becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America showed its dark side when she was forced to give up her title, but Williams moved on from the scandal and built a successful career from its ashes. And she went on to pass her beauty onto her children, proving the stunning genes are strong. That is true for Jillian Hervey, seen above around age 3 in 1992. Like her siblings, Jillian followed in her famous mother's footsteps, making a career as half of the R&B duo Lion Babe. Her musical talents aside, Jillian has also become a beauty inspiration to many.

Jillian, the second out of three children William shares with her second husband, Ramon Hervey, has thick, curly hair that she refuses to tame. In fact, her musical group's name derives in part from the pride in her mane. As seen below at New York Fashion Week in February 2026, Jillian grew up to be gorgeous like her mom, and her hairstyle complements her striking facial features. While Jillian has Ramon's eyes, she has Williams' smile and facial structure.

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Fans of Williams are often struck to see Jillian as an adult, considering they remember her as the musician's mini-me way back when. "Awww Vanessa all grown up she's beautiful like Mom," an Instagram user commented under Essence's 2016 cover featuring mother and daughter. Another agreed that Jillian won the genetic lottery. "Just like her mom," the second netizen raved. Jillian knows exactly who she is, and she uses her beauty to inspire self-love in others.