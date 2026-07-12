Ben Kingsley Has Had Sizeable Age Gaps Across His Several Marriages

Sir Ben Kingsley has been married a whopping four times, and as is the case with many of old Hollywood's big names, his later marriages had some very sizable age gaps. We're talking at least 30 years, which might seem a little gob-smacking for some, but Kingsley himself has maintained that age has never been an issue in the relationships.

While Kingsley's first wife, Angela Morant, was just two years older than the star, the age of his second bride isn't publicly available. That said, given that Kingsley wed Alison Sutcliffe when he was in his mid-30s, she would have had to have been closer in age to him than his third and fourth brides. Like we said, Kingsley was 31 years older than his third wife, Alexandra Christmann, and 30 years older than his fourth, Daniela Barbosa de Carneiro, who is also sometimes referred to as Daniela Lavender (her first married surname).

In the case of wife number three, Kingsley tied the knot with the German ad exec in the early aughts. At the time, the relationship was kept under wraps for the most part, per The Standard. That's not to say the couple kept their feelings on the down-low, though. Far from it, asked about the fact that he was 31 years older than his 28-year-old missus, Kingsley told the outlet, "Age makes no difference when you love each other, as we do." Sadly, the union wasn't to last. The couple parted ways in January 2005, after pics of Christmann kissing her new boyfriend (and confirming to paps that they were together) were published. Understandably, Kingsley was devastated, and per contactmusic.com, he said, "I was deeply, deeply shocked because until then I had no idea." However, it does seem Christmann and Kingsley had already separated by the time she moved on. Small wins?