Ben Kingsley Has Had Sizeable Age Gaps Across His Several Marriages
Sir Ben Kingsley has been married a whopping four times, and as is the case with many of old Hollywood's big names, his later marriages had some very sizable age gaps. We're talking at least 30 years, which might seem a little gob-smacking for some, but Kingsley himself has maintained that age has never been an issue in the relationships.
While Kingsley's first wife, Angela Morant, was just two years older than the star, the age of his second bride isn't publicly available. That said, given that Kingsley wed Alison Sutcliffe when he was in his mid-30s, she would have had to have been closer in age to him than his third and fourth brides. Like we said, Kingsley was 31 years older than his third wife, Alexandra Christmann, and 30 years older than his fourth, Daniela Barbosa de Carneiro, who is also sometimes referred to as Daniela Lavender (her first married surname).
In the case of wife number three, Kingsley tied the knot with the German ad exec in the early aughts. At the time, the relationship was kept under wraps for the most part, per The Standard. That's not to say the couple kept their feelings on the down-low, though. Far from it, asked about the fact that he was 31 years older than his 28-year-old missus, Kingsley told the outlet, "Age makes no difference when you love each other, as we do." Sadly, the union wasn't to last. The couple parted ways in January 2005, after pics of Christmann kissing her new boyfriend (and confirming to paps that they were together) were published. Understandably, Kingsley was devastated, and per contactmusic.com, he said, "I was deeply, deeply shocked because until then I had no idea." However, it does seem Christmann and Kingsley had already separated by the time she moved on. Small wins?
Ben's marriage to Daniela Lavender was more successful
Ben Kingsley's short-lived marriage to Alexandra Christmann might easily have scarred him off marrying another much younger woman, but that wasn't the case. In 2007, he wed Daniela Lavender, who was 34, and suffice it to say, the press had a field day with it. The Standard cast aspersions on Lavender's intentions, repeatedly pointing out Kingsley's successes and hinting at her being with him to advance her own profile. After all, the outlet noted, she came from a poor area in Brazil, and had even worked as a waitress (the horror). Even with all the criticism, though, we'd reckon the naysayers had it all wrong. After all, the couple has remained together since their 2007 nuptials, and even work together.
Speaking to People in 2026, Kingsley spoke about what it was like working with Lavender on creative projects. "My life these days is beautiful and deeply happy and full of blessings," he gushed to the outlet. He added, "I'm married to a wonderful woman who's a writer and we are developing six projects."
Unlike his previous marriage, Kingsley hasn't spoken much about the age gap factor in his relationship. That's despite his film "Elegy" (which is centered on a relationship with a major age gap) coming out just a few months after he and Lavender married. The Guardian asked Kingsley about the commonalities between the story and his own life, and he shrugged it off completely. "It never crossed my mind. No, really it didn't," he told the outlet. Well, many years have passed since then, and he and Lavender are still going strong. After multiple divorces, we're glad the actor finally found his person. And if she happens to be a lot younger than him, that certainly doesn't seem to be particularly concerning for her either.