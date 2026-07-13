What Is The Age Gap Between Carter And Oreana On Dutton Ranch?
The relationship between Carter and Oreana became a hot-button topic for "Dutton Ranch" fans as some believed they had an inappropriate age difference. A post on Reddit delved into the romance between the two characters who come from feuding ranches — portrayed by actors Finn Little and Natalie Alyn Lind. Many became concerned because Little's Carter is still in high school in the series, and Oreana's Lind not only looks gorgeous in real life, but is much older than the teenager. "Bruh, she's actually older than Carter ... so that would make her a predator in a normal world," one Redditor wrote. However, others think Oreana is also supposed to be in her teens on the show.
It became such a hot topic among fans that Lind addressed the age gap in an interview, clarifying that both characters were adults. "Everybody keeps on making these references to the fact that they think my character is supposed to be a high school student," she told People in June 2026. Oreana is indeed older than Carter, but the pair are only five years apart in age. "A huge part of our storyline is that my character is supposed to be years older than Finn's," Lind said, before explaining the character' exact ages. "My character is supposed to be 24, and his character's supposed to be 19," she added.
A couple of days later, Little and Lind gave a joint interview discussing not only the age disparity between Carter and Oreana, but their differences in maturity. "Oreana has had a little bit more experience in the whole dating scene. This being Carter's first love, you do fall head over heels the first time," Little told Us Weekly in June 2026. Lind also explained how Carter is a calming influence on Oreana. In fact, it seems that Carter was drawn to the volatile older woman because of Beth.
Carter and Oreana's relationship is only starting
The relationship between Carter and Oreana has come under scrutiny from "Dutton Ranch" fans for a variety of reasons. Some viewers complained about the budding romance between the young lovers because they felt it contributed to sidelining Rip and Beth on the series. "I'd be happy if there were more Beth and Rip scenes instead of those two," one Redditor wrote while discussing the Carter and Oreana dynamic. Somewhat ironically, it seems that the love between Rip and Beth directly influenced the romantic storyline of her adopted son. During a joint interview with Natalie Alyn Lind, Finn Little spoke about what drew his character to Oreana. "They have absolutely guided him to her almost," he told TV Insider in May 2026. "Beth is very fiery and very strong, and Carter absolutely sees a little bit of that in Oreana, and I think that's a big part of what attracts Carter to her," Little added.
"Dutton Ranch" viewers who were displeased with the Carter and Oreana storyline were given their wish, as the young couple broke up in Season 1. Lind, however, believed it was only the beginning for the pair. "But a true love story doesn't come without some obstacles," she told Us Weekly June 2026. "You don't just naturally fall in love. That's romances across the board — regardless of how old you are," she added.
Hearing that fans want another shake-up on "Dutton Ranch" where Carter and Oreana's romantic storyline is concerned left Lind unbothered. In fact, she took it as a good sign. "I love it. I love when people love my character, and I love when people hate my character, because that means that we're doing something right," Lind told People in June 2026.