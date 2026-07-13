What Is The Age Gap Between Carter And Oreana On Dutton Ranch?

The relationship between Carter and Oreana became a hot-button topic for "Dutton Ranch" fans as some believed they had an inappropriate age difference. A post on Reddit delved into the romance between the two characters who come from feuding ranches — portrayed by actors Finn Little and Natalie Alyn Lind. Many became concerned because Little's Carter is still in high school in the series, and Oreana's Lind not only looks gorgeous in real life, but is much older than the teenager. "Bruh, she's actually older than Carter ... so that would make her a predator in a normal world," one Redditor wrote. However, others think Oreana is also supposed to be in her teens on the show.

It became such a hot topic among fans that Lind addressed the age gap in an interview, clarifying that both characters were adults. "Everybody keeps on making these references to the fact that they think my character is supposed to be a high school student," she told People in June 2026. Oreana is indeed older than Carter, but the pair are only five years apart in age. "A huge part of our storyline is that my character is supposed to be years older than Finn's," Lind said, before explaining the character' exact ages. "My character is supposed to be 24, and his character's supposed to be 19," she added.

A couple of days later, Little and Lind gave a joint interview discussing not only the age disparity between Carter and Oreana, but their differences in maturity. "Oreana has had a little bit more experience in the whole dating scene. This being Carter's first love, you do fall head over heels the first time," Little told Us Weekly in June 2026. Lind also explained how Carter is a calming influence on Oreana. In fact, it seems that Carter was drawn to the volatile older woman because of Beth.