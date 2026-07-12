The Reason Skip Bayless Never Had Any Kids
The following includes references to alcoholism and child abuse.
Skip Bayless made a name for himself in sports journalism, getting paid big money to share his outrageous opinions that were sure to rile up his ESPN and later Fox Sports peers. His success wasn't a stroke of luck. He was ambitious from the start and made a lot of sacrifices to ensure he got to the top. That included making a conscious decision not to have children. At 28, he became one of the — if not the — top-earning newspaper columnists in the country, and he had no intentions of taking a step back.
To continue rising through the ranks, Bayless needed the freedom to come and go and move as many times as the job required. "I knew I wasn't finished moving because I had big goals," he said on VLAD TV in April 2026. His decision to stay childless became the biggest factor in the end of his long-term relationship at the time. "I knew if I started having children with her that the roots just sink deeper and deeper," he shared. That continued to hold true years later.
Even when he became famous for essentially trash-talking LeBron James, Bayless continued to put his career first. When he met his now-wife Ernestine Sclafani in 2005, he made sure she knew that. "On our first date, as she will attest, I said, 'Hey, if this goes anywhere ... you'll always be No. 2 to my job,'" he said on "The Skip Bayless Show" in 2022. While his take may sound self-centered at times, Bayless also had more complex reasons for remaining among the celebs who chose not to have kids.
Skip Bayless didn't think he could be a good father
Skip Bayless may have never feared being among the sports journalists who got in trouble for their on-air comments, but he was more conscientious about what he might have inflicted on his children if he had had any. He knew that the moving and long hours required to achieve his career goals would make him an absent father, and he didn't want to be in that position. "I just knew that if I continued to work nights and weekends the way I do obsessively, that I'd be a horrible father," he said in "The Skip Bayless Show" episode.
Bayless knew too much about bad fathers to want to become one. He grew up in an abusive household, with a violent father who struggled with alcoholism. "I put up with this until I was maybe 14, when one night I told him if he ever hit me again, I was going to hit back," he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post in 2018 (via Complex). His mother allowed the violence to happen and eventually also developed alcohol addiction. "I was 'raised' by an evil creep of an alcoholic father and a self-absorbed mother who eventually fell to the bottom of the bottle herself," he wrote.
Bayless feared he would have continued the toxic cycle had he had children of his own because he had no positive parental reference to draw from. "I so despised my father that it seems like if you're not careful, if you start having kids, you'll turn into your father," he said in the VLAD TV interview. Thus, Bayless and Sclafani settled for dogs and never looked back.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or may be the victim of child abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
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The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
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The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.