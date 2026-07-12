The Reason Skip Bayless Never Had Any Kids

The following includes references to alcoholism and child abuse.

Skip Bayless made a name for himself in sports journalism, getting paid big money to share his outrageous opinions that were sure to rile up his ESPN and later Fox Sports peers. His success wasn't a stroke of luck. He was ambitious from the start and made a lot of sacrifices to ensure he got to the top. That included making a conscious decision not to have children. At 28, he became one of the — if not the — top-earning newspaper columnists in the country, and he had no intentions of taking a step back.

To continue rising through the ranks, Bayless needed the freedom to come and go and move as many times as the job required. "I knew I wasn't finished moving because I had big goals," he said on VLAD TV in April 2026. His decision to stay childless became the biggest factor in the end of his long-term relationship at the time. "I knew if I started having children with her that the roots just sink deeper and deeper," he shared. That continued to hold true years later.

Even when he became famous for essentially trash-talking LeBron James, Bayless continued to put his career first. When he met his now-wife Ernestine Sclafani in 2005, he made sure she knew that. "On our first date, as she will attest, I said, 'Hey, if this goes anywhere ... you'll always be No. 2 to my job,'" he said on "The Skip Bayless Show" in 2022. While his take may sound self-centered at times, Bayless also had more complex reasons for remaining among the celebs who chose not to have kids.