Celebs And Athletes Who Can't Stand LeBron James

Being a generational talent and on the shortlist of the greatest NBA players of all time has led to LeBron James amassing a slew of celebrity friends, but he's also had friendships turn sour. For instance, the relationship between James and Drake goes as far back as 2009, when the NBA forward attended the then-rising rapper's mixtape release party. Through the years, the duo attended many events together, including James stopping by Drake's hometown of Toronto multiple times during the city's Caribana weekend and the rapper's OVO Fest. It appeared that the two had a falling out, however, as multiple outlets noticed that Drake had unfollowed the Los Angeles Lakers star on Instagram.

There was speculation that the cause of the fallout was related to the "Hotline Bling" artist's well-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. James attended Lamar's The Pop Up concert in June 2024, around the same time the Compton rapper released "Meet the Grahams," where he warned James and Steph Curry to keep their children away from Drake. When fans caught word that Drizzy had unfollowed "King" James, they started to suspect that the one-time friends were beefing. "Imagine betraying Drake for Kendrick Lamar," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "We all know Lebron ain't loyal, just look what he did to the Cavs and Heat," another joked.

There had been signs of possible tension between Drake and James even before the great unfollowing. In August, Joe Budden speculated about the status of their friendship. "The passive-aggressive LeBron-Drake beef is interesting to me," he said on his "The Joe Budden Podcast." Besides Drake, James has been on shaky ground with several notable names — including other rappers and fellow NBA players.