Newsflash: Luke Wilson's Age Gap With His Girlfriend Is None Of Our Business

When it was announced that Luke Wilson and his girlfriend had a baby together, many people focused on their age gap. Previously, "The Royal Tenenbaums" actor had kept his relationship with girlfriend Kendall Yates mostly under wraps. In 2023, it was confirmed that the pair was dating, and they were spotted a few times by paparazzi out in public. But Wilson didn't make their romance Hollywood-official until June 2024, when he brought Yates to an after-party for the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1." A year later, Yates was by Wilson's side at another premiere, and that time they had their newborn baby in tow.

When Wilson attended the premiere for his "The Hawk" Netflix series on July 8, with Yates holding their baby, media outlets shared the news. Some affixed the couple's 30-year age difference to their headlines — at the time of the premiere, Wilson was 54 years old and Yates was 24 years old. Many fans were surprised to learn that the couple had a bigger age gap than they thought and had a negative reaction to the news. "I'm sorry but this is disgusting. I am in my 50's and would have nothing in common with someone 24 years old," one X user replied. "She has more in common with the baby," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that not only was a large age difference nothing new in Hollywood, where some celebrities marry people younger than their kids, but that Yates was a grown woman free to choose who she wanted to start a family with. "Do they make each other happy? Do they [treat] each other with respect? Then it's none of our business," one defender wrote. "If he really couldn't have a traditional relationship, then this is such a smart move, girlfriend not wife," another commented. This wasn't the first time fans judged Wilson and Yates' relationship.