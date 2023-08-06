Celebs Who Married People Younger Than Their Kids

Older men marrying younger women has become a phenomenon so commonplace in Hollywood that it's managed to transcend mere cliché to become something of an industry standard. Interestingly, though, whenever an older woman marries a younger man, or even if they just date, it's usually considered scandalous by the tabloids (for proof, just check out the headlines that Cher and Madonna generated when they stepped out with men deemed to be age-inappropriate). Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps on getting older while his girlfriends remain within the same young age range.

While there's a temptation to judge these May-December relationships, there are many that have stood the test of time. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, for example, got hitched in 2000 and are still going strong, despite him being 25 years older than her.

When a male celebrity marries a younger woman, it often isn't his first — or even second — marriage, leading to some awkward scenarios playing out when said celeb's offspring discover their dad is marrying someone younger than they are. With that in mind, read on for a look at celebs who married people younger than their kids.