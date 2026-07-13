Here's What Canceled HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Is Up To Now
In the months since HGTV canceled her show "Rehab Addict" over her use of a racial slur, host Nicole Curtis has been on the road to redemption. She's taken responsibility for her actions and has been trying to put the scandal all behind her. In June 2026, she announced that she'd be opening the doors to one of her famous renovations in Detroit as part of a fundraiser. "I haven't opened one of our house to the public in many years nor have I made a public appearance in many years. I'm a bit of a hermit," Curtis said in a Facebook announcement. She's also resumed posting on social media, where she continues to boast a total of 1.4 million followers across all platforms.
To recap, Curtis got herself into hot water after a resurfaced clip showed her blurting out a racial slur while working on a renovation. The incident, which came just before a new season of "Rehab Addict" was set to premiere in February 2026, ultimately tarnished Curtis' reputation. This led HGTV to swiftly axe her show and remove all its episodes from its platforms. In a statement, she claimed that the leaked footage was recorded in 2022, not for a "Rehab Addict" episode, as initially reported, but for a personal project. She also apologized for the incident, but insisted that the video was taken out of context.
Shortly after she was dropped by HGTV, Curtis issued a statement thanking the network for giving her a platform. "It's been a meaningful chapter," she wrote (via TMZ). "But my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community." She added, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."
Fans continue to support Curtis
In March 2026, a month after the photo above was snapped of Nicole Curtis in Studio City, she appeared on the radio program "The Breakfast Club" to discuss the fallout from her leaked video. During the interview, she addressed the controversy and explained what taking accountability looks like for her. "I've come out and I've said I don't condone the use [of] that word. So, again, I'm stuck here in the middle," Curtis said. When asked whether she's apologized to those she has hurt after the reality show star was put on blast for making a racist comment, she stressed, "I did, and I do. I apologize. ... And again, I didn't come on here to prove myself."
The former HGTV star, who was never the same after her custody battle went public, claimed she didn't mean to offend anyone by what she said in the footage. She argued that she has a habit of making up nonsensical words to avoid being censored on television. "Again, I can't swear on my show. Okay, so yes, I have made up these crazy words," Curtis reasoned. The radio hosts didn't let her off easy, though. "So were you trying to say something else in that moment?" asked Charlamagne Tha God, to which she replied with zero hesitation, "Absolutely."
Since getting the boot, Curtis has yet to announce what's next for her career. In 2026, she revealed that her non-compete clause with HGTV had officially been lifted and asked for suggestions on what to do next. Many suggested she should start her own network, while others proposed a YouTube channel. Some urged her to start a podcast. The comments were overwhelmingly positive. "You look amazing as ever! I miss seeing your show and I'm glad you never stopped," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Anything you want," stressed another user. "Just take us along with you!!"