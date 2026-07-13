Here's What Canceled HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Is Up To Now

In the months since HGTV canceled her show "Rehab Addict" over her use of a racial slur, host Nicole Curtis has been on the road to redemption. She's taken responsibility for her actions and has been trying to put the scandal all behind her. In June 2026, she announced that she'd be opening the doors to one of her famous renovations in Detroit as part of a fundraiser. "I haven't opened one of our house to the public in many years nor have I made a public appearance in many years. I'm a bit of a hermit," Curtis said in a Facebook announcement. She's also resumed posting on social media, where she continues to boast a total of 1.4 million followers across all platforms.

To recap, Curtis got herself into hot water after a resurfaced clip showed her blurting out a racial slur while working on a renovation. The incident, which came just before a new season of "Rehab Addict" was set to premiere in February 2026, ultimately tarnished Curtis' reputation. This led HGTV to swiftly axe her show and remove all its episodes from its platforms. In a statement, she claimed that the leaked footage was recorded in 2022, not for a "Rehab Addict" episode, as initially reported, but for a personal project. She also apologized for the incident, but insisted that the video was taken out of context.

Shortly after she was dropped by HGTV, Curtis issued a statement thanking the network for giving her a platform. "It's been a meaningful chapter," she wrote (via TMZ). "But my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community." She added, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."