HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Was Never The Same After Her Custody Battle Went Public

As the host of long-running home renovation show "Rehab Addict," the oft-tragic Nicole Curtis has remained one of HGTV's most popular figures for more than a decade. But in the mid-2010s, the Lake Orion native garnered more attention for her messy private life than her fixer-upper skills. Indeed, Curtis spent several years embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Minnesota businessman ex-boyfriend Shane Maguire over the custody of their son Harper, much of which was played out in the media.

Thankfully, the warring couple finally managed to come to an agreement in 2018, which confirmed their shared responsibility for their then-three-year-old, including schooling, religious beliefs, and medical care. They also agreed not to badmouth each other in his presence. Curtis appeared to accept the agreement, telling PEOPLE shortly after, "As a parent you do whatever you have to do to keep peace and calm for your child — this was best for our son." But how did it affect her in the long run? From new relationships and screen comebacks to property disputes and bucket lists, here's a look at what she's been up to in the subsequent seven years.