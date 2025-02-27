The Shady Side Of HGTV's David Bromstad No One Talks About

Asked for the first thing to come to mind when hearing the name "David Bromstad," most people would likely think of his impressive pop culture-inspired tattoos, his uber-positive social media posts, or even his love for all things colorful. Make no mistake, though: Bromstad has shown us a shadier side in the past (and TBH, we kind of loved it).

While some HGTV fans have made it clear they can't stand Bromstad precisely because of his in-your-face positivity, when he was first named as the host of "My Lottery Dream Home" back in 2016, he joked that for the right amount of money, he'd have nothing to do with the network. Speaking to AOL about what he'd do if he won $1.6 billion in the lottery, he quipped, "I would've dropped the mic and said, 'Peace out, b****es!' No one would see me ever again." Color us surprised!

Of course, it does bear mentioning that two years after his AOL interview, Bromstad clarified that he'd never actually swap his job for a lottery payout. Speaking to The Wrap in 2018, he gushed, "I do not play the lottery because I've already won the lottery. I won 'Design Star' and that was my lottery ... It's hard for me to spend $30 on a scratcher, or $20, or even $10 on a few scratchers. I just don't play enough. I'd rather buy canoes." Perhaps in a bid to avoid having anyone think he was being shady to any of the contestants who had played the lottery, Bromstad added that in addition to his "Design Star" win, he simply wasn't a lucky person in general, so he didn't think his odds were great. Fair enough.