A Look At David Bromstad's Most Impressive Pop Culture Tattoos
One of the biggest elements of David Bromstad's head-turning transformation is his penchant for tattoos. Despite joining "HGTV Design Star" as a blank-ish canvas, over the years, he's added to his collection — and many of his standout pieces happen to have been inspired by pop culture.
The first thing to come to mind when thinking of Bromstad's tattoos is likely the giant Mickey Mouse on his right arm. However, it turns out Bromstad has more Mickey Mouse tattoos than you might've known. As he demonstrated in an Instagram post back in 2018, the tatt is actually composed of one giant Mickey, surrounded by four smaller ones. And, no, we're not mistaking what seems to be an inked Minnie Mouse. As Bromstad explained in an Instagram Story that showed the smaller etching, "There's my Mickey in drag!" Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his enthusiasm about the tattoo, Bromstad has mused that it's one of his favorites. Speaking to his go-to studio, Tattoo Co. Orlando, he gushed, "My Mickey Mouse tattoo is the most joyous. I love it so much. He not only makes me happy, he makes everyone else around me happy."
The Mickey Mouse ensemble isn't Bromstad's only Disney-themed tattoo, though. He also had Cinderella's castle etched on one of his thighs in 2019. Taking to Instagram to share a close-up of the artwork, the thrilled HGTV star wrote, "My thigh never looked more magical." Bromstad may have left his job at Disney, but let's just say it'll always be a part of him!
David Bromstad has Harry Potter-inspired ink, too
While Disney undoubtedly takes center stage when it comes to David Bromstad's tattoos, Mickey Mouse and the Cinderella Castle aren't the only pop culture references he has etched on his skin. He also has a sketch of Hogwarts on his other thigh as an ode to the "Harry Potter" franchise.
Taking to Instagram to gush over his new art, Bromstad shared his choice, "Although Disney and Harry Potter have nothing to do with each other, the thing they [have] in common is they both make the world [a] more magical place." Even so, he stressed that he'd wanted it to look nothing like the Cinderella Castle he already had. Suffice it to say, his tattoo artist delivered, drawing Hogwarts in a simple style and only in black. One thing that was similar to the castle, though, was that Bromstad also had a word inked under the outline of the school. While the Cinderella castle has the word "Fantasy" underneath it, Hogwarts lies above "Magic."
Time will tell if Bromstad decides to get any more pop culture-related tattoos. However, one thing that is certain is that he's going to continue getting inked, in general. As he told Tattoo Co. Orlando, his goal is to have nearly half of his body filled with art. "I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" he told the tattoo shop. Something tells us he'll be more than happy to show them off in his signature scandalous selfies as and when they come!