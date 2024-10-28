A Look At David Bromstad's Most Impressive Pop Culture Tattoos

One of the biggest elements of David Bromstad's head-turning transformation is his penchant for tattoos. Despite joining "HGTV Design Star" as a blank-ish canvas, over the years, he's added to his collection — and many of his standout pieces happen to have been inspired by pop culture.

The first thing to come to mind when thinking of Bromstad's tattoos is likely the giant Mickey Mouse on his right arm. However, it turns out Bromstad has more Mickey Mouse tattoos than you might've known. As he demonstrated in an Instagram post back in 2018, the tatt is actually composed of one giant Mickey, surrounded by four smaller ones. And, no, we're not mistaking what seems to be an inked Minnie Mouse. As Bromstad explained in an Instagram Story that showed the smaller etching, "There's my Mickey in drag!" Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his enthusiasm about the tattoo, Bromstad has mused that it's one of his favorites. Speaking to his go-to studio, Tattoo Co. Orlando, he gushed, "My Mickey Mouse tattoo is the most joyous. I love it so much. He not only makes me happy, he makes everyone else around me happy."

The Mickey Mouse ensemble isn't Bromstad's only Disney-themed tattoo, though. He also had Cinderella's castle etched on one of his thighs in 2019. Taking to Instagram to share a close-up of the artwork, the thrilled HGTV star wrote, "My thigh never looked more magical." Bromstad may have left his job at Disney, but let's just say it'll always be a part of him!