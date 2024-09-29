David Bromstad Had Heads Turning With These Scandalous Selfies

For many fans of "My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad, browsing his Instagram page is like hitting the jackpot. There's no shame in his thirst trap game, and his followers can't seem to get enough of his spicy selfies.

HGTV fans love watching Bromstad on television because he's warm, whimsical, and welcoming. He has a gregarious personality and a wicked sense of fashion, so viewers can't peel their eyes away when he's on screen. But it's over on Instagram where Bromstad dishes out the real eye candy. He's not shy about showing off his physique, and his bare chest appears frequently on his account. On a related note, he can boast that he broke an HGTV barrier. During an appearance on "House Party," Bromstad shared the story of how he got his start on HGTV on the reality competition "HGTV Design Star" in 2006. After he was finished recapping how he won despite having little interior design experience at the time, host Brian Balthazar said to him, "You were the first shirtless person on HGTV. Did you know that?" Referring to his first HGTV hosting gig on "Color Splash," Bromstad joked, "How do you think I got the job?"

Bromstad's line of work involves introducing elements to spaces to make them more attractive, but over on social media, what makes his fans act up is seeing him when he hasn't gotten all decked out in one of his flashy outfits.