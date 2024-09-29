David Bromstad Had Heads Turning With These Scandalous Selfies
For many fans of "My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad, browsing his Instagram page is like hitting the jackpot. There's no shame in his thirst trap game, and his followers can't seem to get enough of his spicy selfies.
HGTV fans love watching Bromstad on television because he's warm, whimsical, and welcoming. He has a gregarious personality and a wicked sense of fashion, so viewers can't peel their eyes away when he's on screen. But it's over on Instagram where Bromstad dishes out the real eye candy. He's not shy about showing off his physique, and his bare chest appears frequently on his account. On a related note, he can boast that he broke an HGTV barrier. During an appearance on "House Party," Bromstad shared the story of how he got his start on HGTV on the reality competition "HGTV Design Star" in 2006. After he was finished recapping how he won despite having little interior design experience at the time, host Brian Balthazar said to him, "You were the first shirtless person on HGTV. Did you know that?" Referring to his first HGTV hosting gig on "Color Splash," Bromstad joked, "How do you think I got the job?"
Bromstad's line of work involves introducing elements to spaces to make them more attractive, but over on social media, what makes his fans act up is seeing him when he hasn't gotten all decked out in one of his flashy outfits.
David Bromstad's stylish Speedo
It takes a lot of confidence to rock a Speedo, and David Bromstad has it in spades. In a 2017 Instagram pic, he wore one of the tight, high-cut swimsuits for a boat ride with two friends, interior designer Michael Scigliano and Julia Meteny, the founder of the luxury travel company Craft Travel. His Speedo featured a unique design that suited a creative such as himself: It was black with a blue waistband and a silver button closure. He was also rocking a pair of dark aviator shades.
If something seems off about the photo above to some fans, it's likely all that un-inked skin. Bromstad has accumulated a large tattoo collection on his arms and torso, but there was still a lot of available real estate left for him to decorate at the time the pic was taken — the only tat below his chest was his "1973 est." piece, which denotes his birth year. Per his geotag, he and his friends were cruising the waters of South Beach.
There were only a handful of thirsty messages in the comments section of Bromstad's post, including one from a fan who admired his tidy manscaping work. Another person gushed, "Look at your beautiful beach bod." But as the designer's star grew bigger, more people would flock to his posts to share their declarations of adoration.
He takes pride in his dedication to working out
David Bromstad spent a lot of time at the gym in 2018, and he wanted his fans to know it. That May, he took a rather revealing mirror selfie to show off the results of his hard work. "Shameless summer bod progress pic! That hair tho," he wrote. His dark tresses were going pretty wild, as were his Instagram followers. "Love the BIG hair, and the body aint bad either," read one of the reactions that was on the tamer side.
A few days later, Bromstad was working out in Winnie, Texas, when he stopped to snap a quick selfie — sans shirt, obvs — and ask his fans an important question about sexy slang usage. "Zaddys home. Or am I a daddy? I can't keep up," he joked. His fans were divided on the matter, but some didn't care either way. "You're whatever you want to be as long as you're shirtless and headed this way," one person wrote.
That September, Bromstad lifted up his shirt to take an elevator selfie and shared the results on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Shameless. Just shameless," he admitted. Upon seeing the photo, one of his followers asked him about the amount of weight he had lost since filming Season 2 of "My Lottery Dream Home," and he replied by revealing that he had shed 30 pounds.
He changed a lot in 10 years
David Bromstad's transformation after becoming one of HGTV's most promising young stars is pretty incredible. In a 2019 Instagram post, he shared a recent photo and one from 2009 to show his fans how much he had changed physically over the span of a decade. He was still filming "Color Splash" when the first photo was taken and had been hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" for four years when he snapped the second one. "Looking back at me 10 years ago and seeing the man I was and the man I've become makes u reflect on all the crazy, wonderful, painful, happy and sad memories that lead me to who I am now," he wrote in his caption. "Wouldn't change a moment of it."
One striking difference between the two images that fans had to immediately notice was Bromstad's lack of facial hair — he looks almost unrecognizable without it. He was also more ripped in the second photo, which inspired variations of the same predictable compliment. "Just like fine wine, you look better with age," read one of them.
In a 2009 Fit Celeb interview, Bromstad said that working out had been important to him before his television career began. "I think TV is an extra added motivation to stay on top of it," he added. At that time, he was hitting the weights regularly and doing no cardio. But in 2018, the Gym Jax Facebook account shared a video of a high-intensity workout the reality star was doing there, and it included multiple 400-meter runs, as well as exercises such as Bosu burpees and star jacks.
David Bromstad joined some pals in P-town
David Bromstad lives in Orlando, Florida, but in a 2021 interview with The Boston Globe, he said he would also love to have a place in Provincetown, Massachusetts. "I fell in love with the Cape when we filmed there. People said, 'You have to go to P-town' so one day we went and explored [Provincetown] ... and I've been obsessed ever since," he shared.
Much to his Instagram followers' delight, Bromstad shared a photo from a 2019 visit to Provincetown. He was there for his annual Fourth of July trip, and it seems that he and two pals were celebrating their independence from pants. The group was dressed to go for a swim, but this time around, Bromstad opted to sport swim trunks rather than the Speedo bottoms his friends were wearing. He and one of his companions had a similar idea when they went shopping for swimwear and picked out suits that were animal-themed. Bromstad fans know he can't resist color, so it's not surprising that the vibrant toucan on his trunks caught his eye. Both of his friends had on teeny Speedos in different shades of blue, and one of them featured a cute orca whale motif.
Upon seeing a photo of Bromstad posing with two other scantily-clad, buff men, his fans found it hard to behave themselves on his Instagram page. The eggplant and flame emoji got a lot of mileage, and there were many inappropriate comments about the trio's physiques. Quipped one commenter, "Wow. Y'all have such big ... muscles!"
He makes one stunning satyr
David Bromstad always goes all out for the holidays, so fans know that his Halloween costumes are going to be elaborate works of art. He made a killer Cruella de Vil in 2018, and he transformed into a bone-chilling bone collector in 2021. His creativity and craftsmanship make all of his costumes one-of-a-kind, but he outdid himself in 2019 by dressing up as a mythological creature that's not usually associated with Halloween. However, a satyr might like the concept of trick-or-treating — if the treats were made from fermented grapes.
Bromstad's costume included a headpiece with impressively long curved horns. He also wore a pair of furry pants and shoes designed to resemble the hooves of a goat. "Was a very physically challenging costume to wear considering I was in [6 inch] heels onto [4 inch] of hooves that had no heel," he wrote on Instagram. He went shirtless and didn't bother covering up his body art with makeup. He did, however, use cosmetics to make his face look somewhat animalistic. In one photo, he was giving the camera his best satyr smolder. While the furry figures from Greek legends aren't supposed to be hawt, one of Bromstad's followers gushed, "Omg. You are even sexy in costume!!!!!" Bromstad also received heaps of praise for his Halloween party décor, which included skeleton hands holding drinking glasses and a jack-o'-lantern vomiting guacamole. For fans of the HGTV star, the real jackpot might not be winning the lottery but getting an invite to one of his Halloween bashes.