David Bromstad Used To Look Wildly Different Without His Famous Mustache

David Bromstad's mustache is just as famous as the HGTV star himself. While viewers of "My Lottery Dream Home" never know what outfit Bromstad will feature in each episode, they can almost always expect to see him freshly groomed with his usual goatee-styled mustache. It has become part of his signature look, and fans can't get enough. One X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "David Bromstad from HGTV 'My lottery dream home' is f***ing hot with the mustache/beard combo and tattoos. Gawtdamn!"

Even HGTV knows that Bromstad's facial hair is something special. In a tweet from 2018, HGTV's X account played on the love people have for the television personality's appearance. They wrote, "We mustache you a question ... are you watching this all-new episode of #MyLotteryDreamHome and tweeting with @bromco?1 You should be!"

With the number of times viewers have seen Bromstad on their screens with his usual mustache, it feels as if he was born with a little goatee. But you may be surprised that there was once a time when the HGTV star did not have any facial hair. Bromstad has shared a handful of photos with a bare face — and he looks completely different.