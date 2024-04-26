The Tragic Truth About David Bromstad

David Bromstad made a name for himself for his infectious personality and creativity on Season One of HGTV's "Design Star." After competing against several other contestants in weekly home design challenges, the Minnesota native took home the grand prize — becoming the star of his own show on the network. After mentoring designers in subsequent seasons, he started his job as host of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home." The series takes lucky individuals who have just won the lottery around to different potential dream homes in search of their future digs.

Bromstad is known for his ability to mix "styles that incorporate realism and fantasy," using his previous education as a design student at the Ringling School of Art and Design to help bring homes to life. The host has become a staple on HGTV, starring in several shows, including "Color Splash" and "Rock the Block." When he's not on HGTV, Bromstad puts his platform to good use by advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, of which he is a proud member.

While the design expert seems to have it all, his life behind the scenes hasn't always been as picture-perfect as viewers might think. He's endured several struggles throughout his life, and he's not afraid to share them with his fans. To become an HGTV superstar, Bromstad went through a lot of personal growth, from his personal life and relationships to his professional life and the public scrutiny that comes with it. We're breaking down the tragic truth about David Bromstad.