David Bromstad Has More Tattoos Than You Might've Known
HGTV designer David Bromstad embraces his love of art and color with an array of tattoos that he proudly displays on his body. On his Instagram page, Bromstad has a tattoo highlight reel showcasing his ink, the tattoo artist at work, and his thought process behind each piece. In the very first video, the Minnesota native explained his criteria for the ink he wears. "I'm just looking for something that's colorful, and cool, and happy. Happy, happy! That's me, I'm a happy person," he said.
While minimalism may be an interior design trend, Bromstad doesn't follow it as far as skin real estate is concerned. Later in the reel, he dishes why he has so much ink on his body. "Why not? I have so much free space and free canvas on my body. Let's fill it up!" he said.
The Season 1 winner of "HGTV Design Star" was a Disney illustrator before he turned to interior design, and has always had a fascination with color. Per Pretty Handy Girl, he shared, "I was always drawing or painting and coloring. That's all I really did. I played with cars and toys, and played outside. But when I was inside I drew and painted ... I just thought that other kids were like that because when all my friends came over that's all we did ... Now I realize not everyone did that." FYI Dave, not everyone has a ton of tattoos either.
David Bromstad fancies magical tattoos
Two distinct themes dominate David Bromstad's dermis-level ink. First, he showcases his deep love for the magic of childhood, and second, Bromstad uses his body to express his identity and values. As far as his fantasy-themed tattoos go, Bromstad's skin boasts his favorite childhood animation characters, scenes, and memories such as the "Poppin' Good" sniff-and-scratch sticker tat found on his torso.
The designer also seems to believe the more the merrier as far as body art goes. Bromstad has at least five Mickey Mouse tattoos (and even a Minnie) on his right arm sleeve, as well as other Disney-related characters. The former illustrator also has not one, but two castles adorning his skin. After posting a pic of his Harry Potter ink, he wrote, "I'm living for the simple graphic design of this Hogwarts tatt. I wanted it different from my Cinderella castle tatt in every way."
It's also no surprise that every tattoo is bright and bold. Bromstad took to Instagram to explain his fascination with color. He captioned a photograph of a vibrant tattoo on his leg, penning, "My tattoo addiction is shining bright with a rainbow of delicious colors. It symbolizes so much for me. The gay flag, my love for color, my first tv series, color splash, freedom and it's just plain happy." Bromstad added that he loved that he was proud to be an artistic weirdo. And we must assume the HGTV universe is also grateful for his penchant for fresh, vibrant hues.
David Bromstad's tattoos showcases his values and identity
The "My Lottery Dream Home" host proudly displays his values, beliefs, and identity on his skin. If you want to know his birth year — 1973 — it's on his torso. Curious about his astrological sign? There's a lion depicting the almighty Leo on his shin. What's important to him? In rainbow colors across his stomach, the designer spells it out — family. And if you ever doubted his uniqueness, David Bromstad confirms the fact in bold lettering across his chest. Oh yes, he's a "Limited Edition" indeed. Bromstad also has a dabbing unicorn, and a rainbow symbolizing, inter alia, the LGBTQIA+ community.
Bromstad has a myriad of other tattoos including his first ink (a dragonfly), a monarch butterfly, and even a lightning bolt near his eye. Still, one particular tattoo is very close to his heart, and at the beginning of 2019, the interior designer took to social media to show it off. He shared, "Love! Isn't it the most fabulous word?! I just love it. It's the one positive thing we have with every single person on the planet. It transcends race, religion, sex, orientation, beliefs and basically everything. Love is colorful and incredibly complex but also so simple and pure. I love this tattoo. It's unlike anything I've ever designed. It has every color in the rainbow and then some."
The bodaciously beautiful tattoo is on his calf and its cheerful colors may be the simplest expression of what Bromstad's all about.