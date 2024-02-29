David Bromstad Has More Tattoos Than You Might've Known

HGTV designer David Bromstad embraces his love of art and color with an array of tattoos that he proudly displays on his body. On his Instagram page, Bromstad has a tattoo highlight reel showcasing his ink, the tattoo artist at work, and his thought process behind each piece. In the very first video, the Minnesota native explained his criteria for the ink he wears. "I'm just looking for something that's colorful, and cool, and happy. Happy, happy! That's me, I'm a happy person," he said.

While minimalism may be an interior design trend, Bromstad doesn't follow it as far as skin real estate is concerned. Later in the reel, he dishes why he has so much ink on his body. "Why not? I have so much free space and free canvas on my body. Let's fill it up!" he said.

The Season 1 winner of "HGTV Design Star" was a Disney illustrator before he turned to interior design, and has always had a fascination with color. Per Pretty Handy Girl, he shared, "I was always drawing or painting and coloring. That's all I really did. I played with cars and toys, and played outside. But when I was inside I drew and painted ... I just thought that other kids were like that because when all my friends came over that's all we did ... Now I realize not everyone did that." FYI Dave, not everyone has a ton of tattoos either.