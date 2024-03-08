The Real Reason David Bromstad Left His Job At Disney
David Bromstad made a name for himself (and amassed an impressive net worth) as the first-ever winner of "HGTV Design Star," but once upon a time, he dreamed of a career at Disney. More than dreaming it though, he actually achieved it. However, he opted to walk away when he realized it wasn't his true calling.
While Bromstad didn't always think he'd end up in interior design, he's always been creative. It was precisely that which made Disney a dream career for him — and from an early age, his dad backed the idea. In 2021, Bromstad explained to The List, "Once he got behind it, he goes, 'Do you want to work for Disney? Great. We're going to put you into the best school, or at least do the research.'" Soon enough, Bromstad was accepted into Sarasota's Ringling College of Art and Design.
Bromstad's journey certainly sounds like something out of a Disney movie. However, there was one not-so-great detail. Not long into his studies, he realized he didn't want to be an animator anymore. As he told The List, he pushed through anyway, simply because he had no alternative. After finishing school, he was hired as a Disney visual merchandiser. However, after starting work at Disney, he was bored and his superiors could tell, so he was sent to another department. Little did he know, at the time, that was when the seed for his now-career would be planted.
David joined Disney parks' art department
While David Bromstad only got into interior design as a career when he entered "HGTV Design Star," his time at Disney certainly played a role in his next gig. Speaking to Spectrum News 13 in 2018, he explained that after leaving his first position at the company, he was transferred to an art department where he was tasked with putting final touches on sculptures to be used in Disney's theme parks. "Basically, I was the grunt and I was sanding all the sculptures to make them perfect," he told the outlet.
Eventually, he graduated from that and became an artist for both Disney World and Universal Studios — and, for anyone wanting to see some of his works, some of them are still standing today. Look out for the mural behind the Mayan windows at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the fruits and desserts at a patisserie at Universal Studios.
As for when he'd start thinking about pivoting into interior design, that came soon after. In his interview with The List, Bromstad explained that he went on to build props for children's rooms in model houses. Though he stressed that he still wasn't an interior designer at that point, it was during that time that he began to realize how much he enjoyed the processes that went into it. That, in turn, prompted his decision to enter "HGTV Design Star" — and the rest is history. Just like that, Bromstad's transformation from aspiring animator to interior designer extraordinaire began.
David has maintained his connection to Disney
While things at Disney didn't work out quite like David Bromstad initially anticipated, that's not to say he moved on completely. Far from it, in his time as an HGTV star, he's been involved in several Disney-related projects (and we're not just talking about Bromstad's many Disney tattoos).
In 2009, he was the host of "Disney Holidays: Behind the Magic." The special saw Bromstad delve into all the design elements that added up to a magical Holiday season at Disney's theme parks, undoubtedly a full-circle moment for the former sculptor. As he pointed out in the preview for the special, "Disney is what got me into art in the first place" (via Marcio Disney). A few years later, he returned to the theme park yet again to participate in the 2013 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, with his presentation centered on color.
Bromstad returned to do another color presentation at Epcot the following year. In addition to being yet another opportunity to return to his old stomping ground, there was another full-circle moment. Taking to Facebook, he shared a sweet pic of himself with some very special visitors. "Mom and Dad visiting at the Epcot #FlowerAndGardenFestival to show their support!" he gushed in the caption. Bromstad's career may have taken an unexpected turn soon after he started working at Disney, but it's safe to say his parents backed his dreams all the way.