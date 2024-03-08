The Real Reason David Bromstad Left His Job At Disney

David Bromstad made a name for himself (and amassed an impressive net worth) as the first-ever winner of "HGTV Design Star," but once upon a time, he dreamed of a career at Disney. More than dreaming it though, he actually achieved it. However, he opted to walk away when he realized it wasn't his true calling.

While Bromstad didn't always think he'd end up in interior design, he's always been creative. It was precisely that which made Disney a dream career for him — and from an early age, his dad backed the idea. In 2021, Bromstad explained to The List, "Once he got behind it, he goes, 'Do you want to work for Disney? Great. We're going to put you into the best school, or at least do the research.'" Soon enough, Bromstad was accepted into Sarasota's Ringling College of Art and Design.

Bromstad's journey certainly sounds like something out of a Disney movie. However, there was one not-so-great detail. Not long into his studies, he realized he didn't want to be an animator anymore. As he told The List, he pushed through anyway, simply because he had no alternative. After finishing school, he was hired as a Disney visual merchandiser. However, after starting work at Disney, he was bored and his superiors could tell, so he was sent to another department. Little did he know, at the time, that was when the seed for his now-career would be planted.