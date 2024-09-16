The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand David Bromstad

David Bromstad has been a staple on HGTV since 2006 when he won the first season of the competition show "Design Star." After proving his talents, he was offered a hosting gig on several other shows, including "Color Splash" and "Design Star All-Stars," and has appeared on nearly a dozen other HGTV programs. However, his spotlight really picked up in 2015 when he became the host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which focuses on helping those who have come into large sums of money find their perfect house. Despite Bromstad's outgoing personality and successful shows, some people aren't a fan.

As the designer's career has progressed, so has his personal style — which hasn't always gone over well with viewers. A self-proclaimed tattoo addict, Bromstad has continued to ink his skin over the years as a form of self-expression, and as of 2024, has most of his body covered in art — including his arms, legs, hands, torso, and even up his neck. Some HGTV fans have taken to message boards to express their distaste in Bromstad's look, with one saying, "[What] has David Bromstad done to his body ... the tattoos make me think he isn't ok in the head."

However, others are more understanding of his choices, as one person on Reddit explained that they "genuinely believe his body art is personally meaningful to him," even if other aspects of Bromstad feel too eccentric for their tastes — like his "attention seeking" clothing choices and "flamboyant" TV persona.