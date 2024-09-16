The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand David Bromstad
David Bromstad has been a staple on HGTV since 2006 when he won the first season of the competition show "Design Star." After proving his talents, he was offered a hosting gig on several other shows, including "Color Splash" and "Design Star All-Stars," and has appeared on nearly a dozen other HGTV programs. However, his spotlight really picked up in 2015 when he became the host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which focuses on helping those who have come into large sums of money find their perfect house. Despite Bromstad's outgoing personality and successful shows, some people aren't a fan.
As the designer's career has progressed, so has his personal style — which hasn't always gone over well with viewers. A self-proclaimed tattoo addict, Bromstad has continued to ink his skin over the years as a form of self-expression, and as of 2024, has most of his body covered in art — including his arms, legs, hands, torso, and even up his neck. Some HGTV fans have taken to message boards to express their distaste in Bromstad's look, with one saying, "[What] has David Bromstad done to his body ... the tattoos make me think he isn't ok in the head."
However, others are more understanding of his choices, as one person on Reddit explained that they "genuinely believe his body art is personally meaningful to him," even if other aspects of Bromstad feel too eccentric for their tastes — like his "attention seeking" clothing choices and "flamboyant" TV persona.
Bronstad's vibe can be too much for some
The David Bromstad who hosts "My Lottery Dream Home" is much more out of his shell than the David Bromstad from his early HGTV days. While his burgeoning personality may be a result of being more comfortable expressing himself, some viewers find it off-putting, suggesting that he's aiming for attention and that his overly positive attitude is a put-on.
As one commenter said, "He's totally over the top and ridiculous in the things he says. So many cliches." Multiple people explained their irritation that Bromstad often uses the phrases "adorable" and "cute" in reference to his clients, who are often couples. Some else put it simply: "He doesn't act natural," with another claiming he plays a character.
One video that Bromstad posted to Instagram with behind-the-scenes footage of an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" showcased his playful personality, over the top outfits, and interaction with his clients and the show's crew. While it may seem outrageous to some, one viewer expressed a more nuanced opinion, posting on Reddit, "I think the never-ending positivity can read as condescension sometimes, but I genuinely think he's just a really positive, open-minded person."
Bromstad's design skills might be wasted on My Lottery Dream Home
Part of the reason that David Bromstad may come off as fake to some viewers of "My Lottery Dream Home" might have more to do with the show itself than the host. Some HGTV fans feel that Bromstad acts as little more than a chaperone for clients as they walk through their prospective homes, and is only there for his colorful commentary. Without a renovation aspect to the show, his job is more focused on his outward persona than anything design-related, which has turned out to be one of Bromstad's biggest controversies.
Bromstad has clearly proven his skills with his time on "Rock the Block" with his fellow "Design Star" winner Tiffany Brooks, with whom he has a great relationship. One viewer claimed, "'My Lottery Dream Home' is surely a waste of his design talents." Another suggested he would be a better fit for a different project: "I think he'd be great for a DIY/budget design/decorating show. HGTV is missing that, something colorful and fun and low stakes." With Bromstad's love of bright colors and exciting designs, we think that viewer might be on to something.
If Bromstad were to give up his hosting gig on "My Lottery Dream Home" for something more artistic, viewers might be more interested in his designs than his personal expression. But whenever your job revolves around your being entertaining and engaging — especially on television — there are always going to be some haters. Besides, it doesn't look like David Bromstad is leaving HGTV anytime soon.