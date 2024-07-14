The Most Controversial Moments Of David Bromstad's Career

David Bromstad's former work at Disney is reflected in his HGTV series "My Lottery Dream Home": He gives lottery winners a happy ending by taking them house-hunting for their fairytale abodes. He also does it with an exuberance and warmth that could easily get him hired at a Disney theme park, but it's not all sunshine and singing forest critters for the designer behind the scenes. Bromstad has endured several tragedies in his life — and he's also been embroiled in a few controversies.

In a 2022 interview with Passport magazine, Bromstad confessed, "I'm hard to work for. Everything has to be perfect." On her Room Fu blog, designer Robin Callan shared that she observed this behavior in action on "Color Splash: Miami" when Bromstad was being far too critical of his design team. HGTV eliminated this problem — but clipped Bromstad's creative wings — by giving the artist a gig that required no renovating or decorating. It turned out that he possesses a gift for charming lottery winners. "Every single thing you see on TV is him. It is authentic," one "My Lottery Dream Home" participant told The Intelligencer.

While simply showing the newly wealthy potential places to settle down might seem like a concept that's easy to execute, there's still some deception involved in producing episodes of the show. And while Bromstad might be earnest and affable, some of his behavior has rubbed fans the wrong way.