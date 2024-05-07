Inside HGTV Star David Bromstad's Mysterious Love Life

While many of HGTV's biggest stars are boo'd up, David Bromstad does not fall into that category. At least, not publicly — and we don't blame him for that. After all, one of his past relationships turned very sour post-split, and he was left to deal with the fallout.

As longtime fans of Bromstad may remember, back in 2017, news broke of a decidedly acrimonious split. At the time, it was reported that Bromstad's ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Glasko, had filed a lawsuit against the HGTV star. Though the two were never married, Glasko claimed they had lived as a married couple. As such, he felt the condo he and Bromstad shared (and which the latter had put on the market in 2016) was half his. Glasko also claimed that in addition to the emotional turmoil he'd endured as a result of the breakup, Bromstad (who is said to have a net worth of around $2 million) had come close to financially ruining him.

As for how Bromstad had affected Glasko's finances in such a big way, that's where the claims became even more damaging. We'll get into the details in a moment, but essentially, Glasko accused Bromstad of using their money for illegal things — so illegal, they seemed to have made the judge blush.