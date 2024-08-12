What David Bromstad's Relationship With Other HGTV Stars Is Really Like
David Bromstad, who hosts "My Lottery Dream Home" along with many more beloved HGTV classics, exudes the kind of good energy that makes it easy to believe that he gets along with everyone. However, his network, HGTV, is a known scandal magnet behind the scenes, and even Bromstad has been linked to a few controversies over the years. Fortunately, his tiffs haven't amounted to anything that would force the powerful people up the ranks to cut ties, deny viewers his bubbly presence, and make us endure a cringe-inducing, PR-formulated apology. But does Bromstad's mostly clean track record mean that he has a good relationship with his fellow HGTV stars?
Well, let's start with the fact that he and his sisters, who made their HGTV debut during 2021's "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza," get along quite well. That same year, the design enthusiast posted a super sweet message in celebration of their relationship. "I had the most amazing team and part of the team was my fabulous sisters!!!!" the star posted to Instagram. "They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together." He continued, "We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, Hyper creative, and deliciously dorky ... I'm so honored and proud to have worked with these incredible women."
But what about Bromstad's relationships with his other HGTV peeps?
David Bromstad had a blast on 'Rock The Block'
A few months earlier, David Bromstad teamed up with fellow HGTV star Tiffany Brooks to compete on "Rock The Block," a show that requires HGTV's best to lend their design skills to homes in need of a major upgrade. And though some HGTV stars have encountered drama on "Rock The Block," he and Brooks totally vibed. Taking to Instagram, Bromstad wrote, "Who loves color?! @tiffanybrooksinteriors and I are obsessed and won't apologize for it. Last night was so fun to watch on #rocktheblock, even tho we didn't win we are very proud of how bold and yummy we take design." He continued, "Did u watch it? Do u agree with the judges? Spill your T! If you love color get ready for a fun ride!"
Bromstad also had fun competing against Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. During one clip, Berkus and Brent approached Bromstad and Brooks holding two baguettes after he compared their design style to bread. "Okay, they have taste. It's at least a piece of bread," said Bromstad of their aesthetic. "By the way, I just want to point out everybody loves bread," added Brent in a confessional. Berkus also showed up to the set wearing Bromstad's pink tracksuit. "Okay, you've made my day," said Bromstad, who described the exchange as "one of my favorite moments of the entire season of 'Rock the Block'" on Instagram. "We all had such a fun camaraderie and we were not afraid to tease each other."
David did a photoshoot with some HGTV vets
Basically, David Bromstad seems to have a great relationship with most of his fellow HGTV stars, at least the ones he's personally crossed paths with. In February 2019, Bromstad reposted a photoshoot that he and HGTV alums Christina Hall, Alison Victoria, and Jonathan Knight (yes, that Kid from that Block), shot for TV Guide Magazine. Alongside the black-and-white shot of the photogenic group, Bromstad wrote, "Come back kids! I love these guys more than I can express. Flip me to a new block and let the wind beneath my wings carry me to a Windy City. #love #hgtv #mylotterydreamhome."
For what it's worth, Bromstad isn't only good to HGTV royalty. He also has a great rapport with HGTV staffers, including his makeup artist Lana Reiss, whom he tagged in a clip of bloopers from one of his shows. Alongside the video featuring Bromstad joking around in between takes, he waxed poetic about his relationship with the BTS team. "This is my life. How blessed am I?!? So thankful I get to travel around the country with my amazing team of goofballs," wrote Bromstad on Instagram. "How we manage to get work done is beyond me. If you're not giggling, then turn on your inner nerdball and just be your authentically weird and amazing self!"
What can we say? He seems like a good egg.