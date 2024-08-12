What David Bromstad's Relationship With Other HGTV Stars Is Really Like

David Bromstad, who hosts "My Lottery Dream Home" along with many more beloved HGTV classics, exudes the kind of good energy that makes it easy to believe that he gets along with everyone. However, his network, HGTV, is a known scandal magnet behind the scenes, and even Bromstad has been linked to a few controversies over the years. Fortunately, his tiffs haven't amounted to anything that would force the powerful people up the ranks to cut ties, deny viewers his bubbly presence, and make us endure a cringe-inducing, PR-formulated apology. But does Bromstad's mostly clean track record mean that he has a good relationship with his fellow HGTV stars?

Well, let's start with the fact that he and his sisters, who made their HGTV debut during 2021's "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza," get along quite well. That same year, the design enthusiast posted a super sweet message in celebration of their relationship. "I had the most amazing team and part of the team was my fabulous sisters!!!!" the star posted to Instagram. "They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together." He continued, "We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, Hyper creative, and deliciously dorky ... I'm so honored and proud to have worked with these incredible women."

But what about Bromstad's relationships with his other HGTV peeps?