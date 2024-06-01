The Behind-The-Scenes Drama Involving HGTV's Rock The Block

HGTV's "Rock the Block" Season 5 was insanely popular with viewers, but that's not to say everything was hunky-dory behind the scenes. Contestants Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas were particularly vocal about what they saw as shady dealings in the production. From abuse claims to questions about the voting process, let's just say Bynum and Thomas left the show feeling less than impressed.

The first hint at "Rock the Block" drama came on April 9, 2024 one day after the show's "Surprise Bedroom Redemption" episode aired. At the time, Bynum took to Instagram to admit that he had been disappointed when he and Thomas didn't win the challenge. "It was really disappointing to know we got a perfect score from someone and still lost," he wrote. Granted, that's not exactly an explosive statement, but it certainly did point to things not adding up. Two days later, Thomas shared an Instagram post of his own on the matter ... and that's where things took a serious turn.

In the now-deleted post, Thomas made no secret of the fact that he was side-eyeing the judging and the production team. "Was there some low balling going on? Keith and I decided to judge very fairly because it's the right thing to do, plus we didn't trust production at all ... But did the other teams reciprocate that, and if so, which ones? We'll never know!" he quipped (via Heavy). Suffice it to say, there's a lot to unpack.