The Sign David Bromstad Isn't Leaving HGTV Anytime Soon
HGTV, everyone's favorite source for DIY home improvement, is overhauling its content — but thankfully, David Bromstad seems like he's here to stay. Since 2023 or so, the home renovation network has said goodbye to several of its tentpole shows, including "Love It or List It," and "No Demo Reno." Unfortunately, this means the network has also lost the full-time contributions of the shows' respective stars. For example, Hilary Farr recently left "Love It or List It," while Mina Starsiak Hawk has also concluded her long-running show, "Good Bones." While all networks evolve and churn out new generations of talent and programs, these changes can still be quite unsettling for viewers, who look to the channel for consistent, low stakes entertainment.
On the bright side, HGTV fans can depend on Bromstad to provide them with his recognizable, chipper face, can-do attitude, and iconic fashion sense for at least a little longer. Bromstad, of course, is the energetic host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which, as the title makes plain, follows the overly fortunate souls who use their lottery winnings to purchase their dream abode. The highly-rated HGTV show premiered in 2015. And while HGTV execs have yet to guarantee fans a Season 15, Bromstad revealed on Instagram that "we are filming new seasons!" In the meantime, Bromstad, who's hosted several shows for the network, doesn't seem to have plans to depart HGTV regardless.
David Bromstad recently filmed several new shows
David Bromstad's HGTV future seems very bright! Taking to Instagram in November of 2023, Bromstad announced that he would be hosting a new show titled, "Hot Mess Renos." The caption read: "New series alert my loves!!! Hot Mess Renos' @ 9/8c on HGTV. From buying derelict houses sight unseen, to fires, floods, stolen cars and slithering surprise visitors, I put on my hard hat for some of the most horrific close-call renovations in HGTV history." As Bromstad mentioned, the show required him to hilariously, and dramatically, react to some of the most memorable renovations completed on the network over the years.
Unfortunately, as Heavy reported, "Hot Mess Renos" was only a one-off program, so it's unlikely that Bromstad shot more episodes for fans. However, the outlet cited HGTV's then-public TV schedule lineup, and revealed that Bromstad had a host of other special presentations for HGTV lined up to close out 2023. They included, in order of air date, "Sexiest Splash Pads," "Backyards Gone Wild," "Filthiest Flips," and "Homes That Make You Go WOW." Basically, Bromstad has been booked and busy, and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time in the near future. Let's hope nothing changes on that front.
Plus, David is very passionate about his job
David Bromstad is passionate about his work at HGTV, so it'd be surprising to learn he was looking to leave the network. Although it seems that Bromstad was born to entertain the HGTV community, he actually came from a very different creative background. Years before Bromstad won the first-ever season of HGTV's "Design Star" in the early '00s, Bromstad held an equally artistic job. "I worked for Disney as a visual merchandiser for six months," Bromstad revealed to Spectrum News 13 in 2018. However, his boss could tell he was bored with the job, which required sanding sculptures. "And we all know how perfect Disney is," he continued. "So I learned my art of perfection, really, from them. And then I became a private artist for them."
Fortunately, Bromstad's Disney background helped him land his role on "My Lottery Dream Home." One of the reasons they gave me 'Lottery' is because they knew I could relate," Bromstad revealed to the Boston Globe. "I was a starving artist and entered this competition on a whim, not thinking I would even come close to winning because I was not an interior designer ... and lo and behold, I won. It's a total rags-to-riches story." As for how Bromstad feels about his longest-running gig? "It is so exciting," added Bromstad. "I mean, how often do you get to meet lottery winners? I get to meet them every week. I'd never met a lottery winner in my entire life until I got this show."