The Sign David Bromstad Isn't Leaving HGTV Anytime Soon

HGTV, everyone's favorite source for DIY home improvement, is overhauling its content — but thankfully, David Bromstad seems like he's here to stay. Since 2023 or so, the home renovation network has said goodbye to several of its tentpole shows, including "Love It or List It," and "No Demo Reno." Unfortunately, this means the network has also lost the full-time contributions of the shows' respective stars. For example, Hilary Farr recently left "Love It or List It," while Mina Starsiak Hawk has also concluded her long-running show, "Good Bones." While all networks evolve and churn out new generations of talent and programs, these changes can still be quite unsettling for viewers, who look to the channel for consistent, low stakes entertainment.

On the bright side, HGTV fans can depend on Bromstad to provide them with his recognizable, chipper face, can-do attitude, and iconic fashion sense for at least a little longer. Bromstad, of course, is the energetic host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which, as the title makes plain, follows the overly fortunate souls who use their lottery winnings to purchase their dream abode. The highly-rated HGTV show premiered in 2015. And while HGTV execs have yet to guarantee fans a Season 15, Bromstad revealed on Instagram that "we are filming new seasons!" In the meantime, Bromstad, who's hosted several shows for the network, doesn't seem to have plans to depart HGTV regardless.