How Mina Starsiak Hawk Really Feels About The End Of Her HGTV Show
Mina Starsiak Hawk's show, "Good Bones," ran on HGTV for nearly a decade. Premiering in 2016 and wrapping in the fall of 2023, "Good Bones" centered around Starsiak Hawk and her mother and business partner, Karen Laine, taking on challenging, yet fulfilling, home renovation projects in the Midwest. Unfortunately for fans, the HGTV star broke the news of the show's ending during an August 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast.
"Today, I filmed my last few pickups for 'Good Bones.' Not 'Good Bones' season 8, but for 'Good Bones.' So it is official, that's a wrap, folks," she revealed. "It's the end of an era. I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with." Starsiak Hawk — who's openly struggled with fame — added that the decision to end "Good Bones" was partially due to the stress of leading the show and being responsible for others' livelihoods.
"It's not my job to keep two dozen people employed for the rest of their lives or all the things that I was putting on myself that was making it really, really hard to function as a normal human being because I always felt the weight of so many other people's worlds that I put on my shoulders," she admitted. Starsiak Hawk had much more to say about her new chapter too.
Mina Starsiak Hawk compared the show's ending to a breakup
For Mina Starsiak Hawk, who spoke with People in September 2023, ending "Good Bones" was similar to going through an especially drawn-out breakup. "When you're done and you think it's the last day, it's still not, because once everything goes into editing, there's some pickups, you have to re-say lines," she shared. "So you're back together again, and then you break up again," she added of her relationship with the show's crew. However, Starsiak Hawk also expressed her appreciation for the gradual transition, acknowledging, "I think it was kind of good because processing all of it at once was super overwhelming."
The HGTV star also reflected on how the home renovation world had changed since she'd started her journey. While it's clear that Starsiak Hawk had some complicated feelings about the ending of her hit show, it was far from a walk in the park — partially because of the complex and difficult relationships she shared with her mother and other family members.
"When you put anything under a spotlight, in a pressure cooker, there's the opportunity to explode," the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder opined during an October 2023 episode of "Mina AF." Starsiak Hawk continued, "And I myself am not stable enough to not explode at times." She also implied that certain people in her life weren't grateful for her or the show.
What does the HTGV star plan to do next?
"Good Bones" may be over, but Mina Starsiak Hawk has big plans for her future. In fact, she even plans to continue her TV career. "I love what I do. And I actually — weirdly enough, even though it was never a goal of mine — I love making TV [...] And I have a great relationship with the network still, and moving forward will still do things with them," the reality star shared on "Mina AF" in October 2023.
A special "Good Bones" spinoff centered on her family renovating their lake house, with Starsiak Hawk quipping, "We're doing it in two phases because I don't have enough money to do the whole thing at once." Unfortunately, she has also run into at least one setback along the way. During a December 2023 episode of her podcast, Starsiak Hawk confessed that one of her business deals had recently fallen by the wayside.
She sought confirmation about the opportunity before buying airplane tickets and booking a hotel room, only to subsequently discover that the offer had been retracted. "Turns out you can unlock things that are locked," the HGTV star shrugged. While Starsiak Hawk didn't clarify which project fell through, it likely wasn't the aforementioned HGTV show, as it was set in Indiana, while the new project had her traveling to New York.