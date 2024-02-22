How Mina Starsiak Hawk Really Feels About The End Of Her HGTV Show

Mina Starsiak Hawk's show, "Good Bones," ran on HGTV for nearly a decade. Premiering in 2016 and wrapping in the fall of 2023, "Good Bones" centered around Starsiak Hawk and her mother and business partner, Karen Laine, taking on challenging, yet fulfilling, home renovation projects in the Midwest. Unfortunately for fans, the HGTV star broke the news of the show's ending during an August 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast.

"Today, I filmed my last few pickups for 'Good Bones.' Not 'Good Bones' season 8, but for 'Good Bones.' So it is official, that's a wrap, folks," she revealed. "It's the end of an era. I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with." Starsiak Hawk — who's openly struggled with fame — added that the decision to end "Good Bones" was partially due to the stress of leading the show and being responsible for others' livelihoods.

"It's not my job to keep two dozen people employed for the rest of their lives or all the things that I was putting on myself that was making it really, really hard to function as a normal human being because I always felt the weight of so many other people's worlds that I put on my shoulders," she admitted. Starsiak Hawk had much more to say about her new chapter too.