Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About The 'Tough' Side Of Fame
HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk first became a household name in 2016 with the premiere of "Good Bones," a show wherein she and her mother Karen Laine renovate diamond in the rough homes in their hometown of Indianapolis until they sparkle and shine. "I was like, 'I know we're not that cool,'" Mina recalled during an interview with The Indianapolis Star about the first time she was contacted by a talent scout about the possibility of doing a show. "So I did a little bit of research on the development company and find out that they're legit." And that they were... like HGTV kind of legit!
Though Mina has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame by letting viewers in on what it really takes to renovate old homes, it hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine for the famous house flipper. But now she's finally opening up about her newfound fame and the toll it has taken on her... and why the horrible, no good, very bad COVID-19 pandemic wasn't all bad.
Mina Starsiak Hawk admitted that her newfound fame can be 'too much'
"Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk is making lemonade out of lemons.
In a candid Instagram post, Mina opened up to her fans about the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic gave her some much-needed time to slow down. According to Mina, "less travel" and "more family" was perhaps the only silver lining in the otherwise awful COVID-19 pandemic. "I love my job and the opportunities that have come about from my job turning into a tv show. But it definitely changed my world more than I though [sic] it would. Mostly for good. But sometimes, it can be too to [sic] much," she continued. The "too much" she may be referring to is the public scrutiny she's often endured. As reported by Pop Culture, Mina has not only been parent-shamed for the way she raises her children, but she's also been publicly taken to task for the way she speaks to her mother, business partner, and co-star, Karen Laine.
Fortunately, it doesn't appear Mina's going to allow the court of public opinion to scare her away from doing what she loves anytime soon. "Until the tough stuff outweighs the good, I'm staying on this ride for as long as it lasts," she declared in the emotional post. She then signed off on the post with an optimistic, "Off to the Carolinas for some fun with my @hgtv family!"