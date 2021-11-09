Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About The 'Tough' Side Of Fame

"Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk is making lemonade out of lemons.

In a candid Instagram post, Mina opened up to her fans about the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic gave her some much-needed time to slow down. According to Mina, "less travel" and "more family" was perhaps the only silver lining in the otherwise awful COVID-19 pandemic. "I love my job and the opportunities that have come about from my job turning into a tv show. But it definitely changed my world more than I though [sic] it would. Mostly for good. But sometimes, it can be too to [sic] much," she continued. The "too much" she may be referring to is the public scrutiny she's often endured. As reported by Pop Culture, Mina has not only been parent-shamed for the way she raises her children, but she's also been publicly taken to task for the way she speaks to her mother, business partner, and co-star, Karen Laine.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear Mina's going to allow the court of public opinion to scare her away from doing what she loves anytime soon. "Until the tough stuff outweighs the good, I'm staying on this ride for as long as it lasts," she declared in the emotional post. She then signed off on the post with an optimistic, "Off to the Carolinas for some fun with my @hgtv family!"